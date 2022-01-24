B-Secur’s EKG Cloud Tech Improves Accuracy in Heart Health Monitoring

FDA-cleared HeartKey® 2.0 launches to power next generation of medical and consumer devices and platforms

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global heart health technology company, B-Secur today launched HeartKey® 2.0.

The new cloud-based software significantly reduces EKG signal noise, elevating EKG interpretation to new heights of efficiency and accuracy for clinicians and facilitating the trend towards greater remote cardiac monitoring.

HeartKey® 2.0, which also offers a range of FDA-cleared health algorithms and actionable wellness insights, was unveiled on Friday in San Francisco at Heart Rhythm 2022, a cardiac medical conference attended by distinguished clinicians, scientists, researchers, and innovators.

HeartKey® 2.0 offers universal performance across EKG use cases including Holter monitors, wearables, and implantable devices. The technology refines and enhances signal clarity enabling EKG clinicians to make faster and more accurate diagnoses.

This innovation comes at a time when COVID-19 has caused irreparable cardiac damage and arrhythmias in large numbers of people with no underlying heart issues and the preventative and predictive healthcare agenda has never been more relevant.

Described by the World Heart Foundation as the perfect storm for the heart, the pandemic has underlined heart health and remote monitoring as a key priority for patients, clinicians, and health service providers around the world.

The increased signal performance and accuracy of HeartKey® 2.0 improves EKG interpretation, reducing the potential for false positives and the requirement for expensive repeat testing. This in turn drives greater medical and financial efficiencies as more patients can be monitored and treated.

Outside of a clinical and remote patient monitoring environment, the innovative technology is also available for consumer wearables at a time when more people are motivated to monitor their own heart health.

Speaking at Heart Rhythm 2022, B-Secur’s Americas Advisor to the Board, Cardiology Specialist and former Vice President and General Manager of Heart Failure at Medtronic, David Steinhaus, MD said HeartKey® 2.0 represents the breakthrough clinicians and healthcare facilities have needed.

He said: “Cleaner EKG signals improve assessment speed and reduce potential misidentification of conditions by clinicians, freeing up valuable consultant cardiologist time. HeartKey® 2.0 represents a seminal moment in refining and improving signal clarity.”

B-Secur CTO, Adrian Condon said HeartKey® 2.0 is the new standard for medical and consumer technology companies looking to improve accuracy and efficiency while delivering exciting new features to their customers.

He said: “Part of the new software’s intelligence is the universal high performance of EKG signal processing in addition to offering a range of diagnostic health and wellness algorithms and analytics easily accessible by medical devices and platforms.

“This enables significant improvements in the clinical pathway and supports faster launches of new consumer and medical technology.”

Founded in Belfast, Northern Ireland, B-Secur has doubled its workforce in recent months to over 75 employees across offices in the U.S., the UK and Ireland. The innovative biosensing algorithm company licence their technology to a number of medical and consumer customers.

The company’s commercial expansion in the U.S. comes as the Health & Wellness in Wearable Devices market is set to rise to $47billion by 2025i while the Global Remote Patient Monitoring market is predicted to increase to $109billionii.

Additional Information on HeartKey 2.0

Consultant Cardiologist at Jersey General Hospital and a member of B-Secur’s Scientific Advisory Board, Dr Andrew Mitchell said the lines between medical and consumer devices have become blurred in recent years, but this is only the beginning of the health revolution.

He said: “HeartKey® 2.0 is the leap forward in EKG monitoring clinicians have been waiting to see for years. It makes real-time remote care easily accessible for health care providers which can help transform the landscape of heart health monitoring.

“With the pandemic causing a groundswell of popularity in the use of wearable devices, HeartKey® 2.0 provides medical grade health and wellness data for consumers.”

“As we see companies who would traditionally be medical device makers move into the consumer sector and vice-versa, the development of HeartKey® 2.0 creates a launchpad for an even greater and faster convergence of consumer and medical tech.”

About B-Secur

Founded in Belfast, Northern Ireland, B-Secur currently now employs over 75 highly skilled people across offices in the U.S., the UK and Ireland. A leader in electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) monitoring, we are on a mission to save and improve millions of lives each year by advancing heart health technology. We build heart health algorithms and analysis solutions that bring greater clarity to EKG interpretation. Better data and deeper insights also allow us to offer powerful, health-related features to other medical fields and non-medical sectors. As a sophisticated biosensing algorithm innovation company we partner with some of the world’s leading technology companies. Combining our expertise in EKG with decades of experience in hardware, software and material science enables our partners to significantly reduce development time to market for their next generation medical and consumer devices. For more information visit www.B-Secur.com or follow @B-Secur on Twitter & LinkedIn

_____________________________

i Markets and Markets



ii TheInsightPartners Global RPM Report

