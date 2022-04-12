Balfour Beatty Communities Named to NMHC’s 2022 Top 50 Owners and Managers Lists

Nationally recognized as one of the country’s largest multifamily firms

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Balfour Beatty Communities, a national residential real estate investment and management company, was recognized as part of the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (NMHC) 2022 NMHC 50, the annual ranking of the nation’s largest apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators. Balfour Beatty Communities is the 24th largest apartment owner and 35th largest apartment manager with over 48,000 units owned and managed across the United States.

“We are proud to once again be recognized as one of the top multifamily firms in the country,” said Chris Williams, president of Balfour Beatty Communities. “Our achievements are a testament to the more than 1,400 employees who are relentlessly focused on delivering exceptional service to our valued residents. It is this care and commitment that drives our company forward, enabling our continued growth and transformation.”

For nearly 20 years, Balfour Beatty Communities has partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI) to revitalize, operate and maintain on-base military family housing. Today, Balfour Beatty Communities is one of the largest MHPI developers, responsible for family housing at 55 Army, Navy and Air Force installations, and has expanded its portfolio into both the student housing and conventional multifamily sectors across the U.S.

This year marks the 33rd edition of the NMHC Top 50 lists. NMHC partners with Kingsley Associates, a leading real estate research and consulting firm for the NMHC 50’s research and analysis. All apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators are invited to answer a survey questionnaire that asks about their prior year activities. Apartment owners, managers and syndicators are ranked based on their portfolio holdings (either owned or managed) as of January 1, 2022, while developers and builders are ranked based on the number of units started in 2021.

Balfour Beatty Communities is an active owner and operator of residential real estate in the multifamily, student and military housing sectors across the United States. Since its inception in 1999, Balfour Beatty Communities has invested in nearly 100 properties representing more than $7.9 billion of gross asset value. Our broad in-house expertise includes decades of acquisition, development, finance, renovation, leasing and property/facility management experience. Leveraging this extensive expertise and a customer service-focused approach, Balfour Beatty Communities seeks to create value in its real estate projects while delivering exceptional living experiences. For more information, visit balfourbeattycommunities.com.

Balfour Beatty Communities is a subsidiary of Balfour Beatty Investments, Inc. and Balfour Beatty plc, a leading international infrastructure group.

