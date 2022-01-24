Balfour Beatty Communities Receives Multiple National Resident Satisfaction Awards for Excellence in Military, Multifamily, and Student Housing

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Balfour Beatty Communities, a national residential real estate investment and management company, received national honors for its military, multifamily, and student property management services based on an independent satisfaction survey conducted by SatisFacts, a national leader for technology, data, and education in the multifamily industry. Balfour Beatty Communities received honors in three categories: National Company Award for overall military housing, National Company Award for overall multifamily/student housing, and National Property Awards across its military, multifamily, and student housing portfolio, which numbers close to 50,000 units.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for our efforts to provide exceptional service across our military, multifamily, and student housing properties,” said Chris Williams, Balfour Beatty Communities president. “These awards are a testament to the dedication of our employees who embody our mission-driven culture through the hard work and high-quality services that they provide to our residents, partners, and communities every day.”

The SatisFacts surveys measure the resident experience from move-in to move-out and include resident scores on their interaction with office and maintenance staff on a 5-point scale. The SatisFacts Index allows Balfour Beatty Communities to benchmark resident satisfaction compared to other residential management companies. Balfour Beatty Communities then uses the scores to enhance resident satisfaction, retention, and overall community performance.

This year, SatisFacts received over 40,000 survey responses from Balfour Beatty Communities military housing residents and scored in the top percentile for both move-in and work order performance. These high scores resulted in the company receiving the National Company Award for overall military housing services and National Property Awards across almost all its military properties. For Balfour Beatty Communities’ military housing installations, current reporting indicates the company scored:

4.41 out of 5 on overall move-in performance

4.61 out of 5 on overall work order performance

Balfour Beatty Communities received similarly high scores across its 18-property multifamily and student housing portfolio, obtaining over 4,200 survey responses from its residents and performing highly on both move-in and work order experiences. The company was awarded the National Company Award for overall multifamily/student housing services and National Property Awards across almost all its multifamily and student properties.

About Balfour Beatty Communities

Balfour Beatty Communities is an active owner and operator of residential real estate in the multifamily, student and military housing sectors across the United States. Since its inception in 1999, Balfour Beatty Communities has invested in nearly 100 properties representing more than $7.9 billion of gross asset value. Our broad in-house expertise includes decades of acquisition, development, finance, renovation, leasing and property/facility management experience. Leveraging this extensive expertise and a customer service-focused approach, Balfour Beatty Communities seeks to create value in its real estate projects while delivering exceptional living experiences. For more information, visit balfourbeattycommunities.com.

Balfour Beatty Communities is a subsidiary of Balfour Beatty Investments, Inc. and Balfour Beatty plc, a leading international infrastructure group.

