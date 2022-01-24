KBRA Releases Research – Which States Are Winning the Battle for Jobs?
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–In this installment of our series on state employment, KBRA examines March 2022 national jobs data released on April 1, as well as February state-level jobs data.
Click here to view the report.
Related Publications
- February Retail Sales Growth Slowed as Inflation Rose; Rate Hikes, Gas Prices May Squeeze Spending
- December Unemployment Rates—High Tax States Continue to Lag
About KBRA
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
Contacts
Cindy Wu, Senior Director
+1 (646) 731-2304
[email protected]
Jozelle Cox, Senior Analyst
+1 (646) 731-1227
[email protected]
Douglas J. Kilcommons, Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-3341
[email protected]
William Cox, Global Head of Corporate, Financial, and Government Ratings
+1 (646) 731-2472
[email protected]
Business Development Contacts
Bill Baneky, Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-2409
[email protected]
James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 (213) 806-0026
[email protected]