BEN Group’s TubeBuddy Gears Up for Second Annual Creator Day

The company to host all-day celebration featuring livestreams, creator content, and industry insights

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CreatorDay—BEN Group, the leading global creator economy AI company, is gearing up for its second annual International Creator Day celebration on April 23. This day was chosen as the official holiday to commemorate the first YouTube video being uploaded on April 23, 2005 — launching the era of content creators and the humble beginnings of the now thriving creator economy with 50M self proclaimed content creators.

International Creator Day was established by TubeBuddy, BEN Group’s creator audience growth and content optimization tool, in 2021 to celebrate and recognize the impact that content creators — big and small — have made across society and digital culture. The booming creator economy has democratized economic and artistic opportunities, and in turn, influenced the fabric of the entertainment ecosystem. What’s more, creators have become a pillar of culture — connecting people and bringing representation to communities globally. Today’s creators are beacons of knowledge and inspiration for every niche and subject, helping to foster broad stroke access to information.

“The creator economy has fundamentally changed the way in which people access and participate in entertainment,” said Ricky Ray Butler, CEO of BEN Group. “It’s amazing to think that the industry is still in its relative infancy — there is so much technological and creative innovation that is yet to come, and we’re thrilled to be a part of that sea of change.”

When the first social video launched in 2005, it opened up a new forum for interaction and connection. Those first videos serve as a reminder for how it all started and how far we’ve come as an industry. For this year’s Creator Day, BEN and TubeBuddy will be sharing the impact of the creator community by highlighting those origin stories and milestones. The company will be leading an all-day celebration this coming Saturday, with an 8-hour livestream on TubeBuddy’s YouTube channel between 8am-4pm PDT.

Viewers can expect segments featuring creators like MrBeast, Neekolul, devinsupertramp, Griffin Arnlund, Typical Gamer and many other fan favorites, as they take part in interviews, panel discussions, and games throughout the day. TubeBuddy will also be running a special promotion for 20% off any TubeBuddy license, as well as giveaways and creator bundles worth $150.

To join the livestream and celebrate in the event, join here: https://www.youtube.com/tubebuddy/live.

