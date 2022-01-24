IPEC Announces Winners of the 2022 Interprofessional Education Collaboration Award

One overall winner and three honorable mentions recognized for outstanding achievements in interprofessional education and collaborative practice

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IPE–The Interprofessional Education Collaborative (IPEC) has announced the award recipients and honorable mention finalists for the 2022 Excellence in Interprofessional Education (IPE) Collaboration Award, the organization’s flagship awards program presented in partnership with the Public Health Service Commissioned Officers Foundation for the Advancement of Public Health (COF).

The IPEC/COF Award acknowledges faculty, students, and staff who have demonstrated excellence in IPE and collaborative health care. Submissions were evaluated on scope, impact, outcomes, and innovation.

“Even before the pandemic, student mental health and resilience has been a rising concern on college and university campuses,” said Lucinda L. Maine, PhD, RPh, IPEC Board Chair and Executive President and CEO of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy. “On the heels of this uniquely challenging time, the University of North Florida PERCH program and its continuum of behavioral health services significantly raised its commitment to students in need and helped their communities thrive.”

“The distinguished awardees and honorable mentions exemplify our shared values of advocacy, education, scholarship, partnership, and leadership,” added U.S. Public Health Service Rear Admiral (retired) Steve Solomon, MD, FACP, FIDSA. “Their dedication to patient care epitomizes our vision to advance public health and public health leadership for a healthier nation. We are proud to honor these teams, programs, and institutions, some of them for a second time, for their exceptional achievements in championing interprofessional collaboration.”

The complete list of the 2022 winners follows:

2022 IPEC COF Award: Overall Winner



University of North Florida, Jacksonville, FL



OspreyPERCH: Prevention, Early Intervention and Resiliency through Counseling & Holistic Health: An Integrative Behavioral Health Clinical Training Program



Carlene Taylor, EdD, LMHC, NCC, ERYT, ESMHL, University of North Florida Brooks College of Health



Danielle Free, MS-CMHC, MSPP, University of North Florida Brooks College of Health



Jessie Stapleton, PhD, MSEd, University of North Florida Brooks College of Health

2022 IPEC COF Honorable Mention: Health Communications and Health Technology



Yale University, New Haven, CT



Making Public Health Visible Across the Disciplines: An Online Interprofessional Initiative



Mary Showstark, MPAS, PA-C, Yale University School of Medicine Physician Assistant Online Program



Andrew Wiss, PhD, EdM, The George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health



Dawn Joosten-Hagye, PhD, LCSW, University of Southern California Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work



Erin Embry, MPA, MS, CCC-SLP, New York University Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development



Cheryl Resnik, PT, DPT, FNAP, FAPTA, University of Southern California Division of Biokinesiology and Physical Therapy



Elke Zschaebitz, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, The Georgetown University School of Nursing and Health Studies

2022 IPEC COF Honorable Mention: Community Empowerment and Education



Winona State University, Winona, MN



Bridges Health



Jennifer Timm, DNP, RN, PHN, Winona State University College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Department of Graduate Nursing



Cherie Fritz, RDH, MSDH, Rochester Community and Technical College Dental Hygiene Program



Nora Kraemer, PhD, LAT, ATC, CSCS, Winona State University, Department of Health, Exercise & Rehabilitative Sciences

2022 IPEC COF Honorable Mention: At Risk and Vulnerable Communities



New York University, New York, NY



Interprofessional and Cross-Institutional Prenatal Oral Health Program Among Vulnerable Pregnant Women



Stefanie Russell, DDS, MPH, PhD, New York University College of Dentistry



Mary Kang, DDS, FICD, New York University College of Dentistry



Judita Bautista, MD, Bellevue Hospital and New York University Grossman School of Medicine

All honorees will be recognized at an award ceremony, which will be held in conjunction with the Summer 2022 IPEC Member Meeting on June 27, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Projects previously submitted, which did not receive the national award, are eligible for re-entry, though new nominations must be submitted. IPEC Associate Director Shelley McKearney expressed gratitude to this year’s applicants stating, “Thank you to everyone who took the time to make a nomination this year, and to all of our PHS volunteers on our judging panel. We were thrilled to receive updates on these important initiatives and hope that it inspires others to share their interprofessional efforts with us next year.”

The 2023 award cycle will open in September 2022. For additional details about the honorees and the application process, visit IPEC’s website.

About the Interprofessional Education Collaborative

IPEC’s mission is to ensure that new and current health professionals are proficient in the competencies essential for patient-centered, community- and population-oriented, interprofessional, collaborative practice. Eligible institutional members must be associations that represent and serve academic units at institutions of higher education that provide an educational program leading to the award of one or more academic degrees to students in one or more of the health professions that provide direct care to patients. For more information, visit IPEC’s website.

About the PHS Commissioned Officers Foundation for the Advancement of Public Health (COF)

COF was founded and continues its work to build leadership in public health through advocacy, education, research, partnerships and direct support of prevention and public health programs. COF supports career development for officers in the Commissioned Corps of the United States Public Health Service and supports the growth of the Commissioned Corps as a force for a healthier nation and a healthier world. For more information, visit the COF website.

