Benjamin Moore Receives Two J.D. Power Awards, Ranking Best in Customer Satisfaction Among Interior Paint & Paint Retailers

MONTVALE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Benjamin Moore, North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand, was recognized once again in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Paint Satisfaction Study. The paint leader earns the highest ranking in Customer Satisfaction with Interior Paints. Benjamin Moore independent retailers were awarded Best in Customer Satisfaction among Paint Retailers. The satisfaction study measures key drivers among consumers who have purchased and applied interior paint, examining their behaviors and experiences in the year.





“Our mission at Benjamin Moore is to focus relentlessly on the customer and community by delivering the highest quality paint, color and unparalleled experience exclusively through the independent channel,” said Steve O’Neill, Benjamin Moore Chief Marketing Officer. “We are honored to once again earn distinction within both the interior paint and paint retailer categories – a testament to the expertise, dedication and support from our employees and network of independent retailers.”

Benjamin Moore’s best-in-class interior paints provide excellent coverage for living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms and more. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, Ultra Spec®, ben®, ADVANCE®, ARBORCOAT® and more.

The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Paint Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 5,015 customers who purchased and applied interior paint, exterior paint and/or exterior stain in the past 12 months.

Founded in 1883, Benjamin Moore is North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand. A leading manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, Ultra Spec®, ben®, ADVANCE®, ARBORCOAT® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its expansive color collection of more than 3,500 colors, and its design tools for consumers and professionals alike, including the Benjamin Moore Color Portfolio® app. Benjamin Moore paints are available exclusively from 7,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States and Canada as well as 75 countries globally.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world’s leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

