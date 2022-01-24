DocGo to Showcase America’s First All-Electric, Zero-Emissions Ambulance at the New York International Auto Show

Leading Mobile Health Services and Medical Transportation Innovator to Exhibit its First-of-its-kind Ambulance at the Renowned Auto Show’s EV Pavilion

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced today that it will exhibit its new all-electric, zero-emissions ambulance at the New York International Auto Show, taking place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on April 15-24, 2022. The first of its kind to be registered in the U.S., the vehicle emits just 10% of the pollutants as compared to a standard gasoline powered ambulance. At the show, hundreds of thousands of attendees will have the opportunity to see the vehicle in-person and speak with a DocGo representative to learn more about it.

A leading automobile exhibition for more than a century, the New York International Auto Show is a combination of new ideas, technological innovation, exceptional concept cars and the latest cars and trucks. This year, 250,000 square feet of the show will be dedicated to electric vehicles.

“As a New York-based company dedicated to sustainability, we are honored to be a part of the esteemed New York International Auto Show this year,” said DocGo President Anthony Capone. “We look forward to showcasing our new all-electric ambulance and encourage all attendees who are interested in the future of eco-friendly medical transportation to visit our exhibit.”

With a continued commitment to sustainability through its “Zero Emissions” initiative, DocGo aims to have an all-electric fleet by 2032.

In addition to participating in the NY International Auto Show, Ambulnz by DocGo also provides emergency medical services at the Jacob K. Javits Center.

DocGo is redefining on-demand access to healthcare, leveraging its AI-powered proprietary technology and expert healthcare professionals. The company delivers Mobile Health services at scale for hospital networks, governmental entities, and enterprise customers to provide high-quality, affordable care to patients when and where they need it most. DocGo’s mobility solutions, enabled through coordinated logistics and focus on exceptional patient care, give patients much-needed access to medical attention outside of the traditional four walls of the medical establishment.

