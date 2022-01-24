The Binemon team is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Cronos Chain.

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – April 8, 2022) – Cronos main objective is to scale the Web3 user community by providing features such as low transaction cost, high throughput and fast finality. Since its launch in November 2021, Cronos has skyrocketed to being a top 10 blockchain by total value locked (More than $US 4 billion), with 25% month-on-month user growth and more than 200 dApps.

Figure 1: ​​​​Binemon NFT Announces Strategic Partnership with Cronos Chain

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/119858_267e8bac34096850_002full.jpg

Binemon is a virtual pet non-fungible asset game on Binance Smart Chain, boasting many features for players to discover: Idle RPG, Gacha rolls, collecting and hatching Eggs into unique Binemons, a PvE experience allowing players to run campaigns, raid ancient towers, corporate with others to battle World Bosses, and last but not least, a skill-based PvP systems including Duels, Arena battles, Tournaments and Guild Wars. With a half a million Binemons hatched, tamed by hundreds of thousands of masters that are real players, Binemon faces a few problems, namely long term scalability, network congestion and transaction bottle-necking. That is why Binemon sought out partnership with Cronos with the aim to bring Binemon to the Cronos blockchain.

For a large-scale blockchain game such as Binemon, it is vital to provide the player base with fast transaction speed, snappy features and the platform itself must be secure. Cronos protocol’s consensus of choice is Proof of Authority (POA) – an extremely streamlined and secure protocol.

With multiple reputable and trustworthy validator parties, Cronos can achieve a transaction time that is faster than most public blockchains and the security that Binemon requires for its player to comfortably and freely experience the most out of Binemon. Moreover, with the Inter-blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol, Cronos can transfer value, interchange assets and services, and connect without running into the scaling issues inherent in some of the largest blockchains today. IBC also allows for dApps to operate on and bridge to multiple IBC-enabled chains such as the Crypto.org chain and the Cosmos Hub.

Cronos is open source which allows the community to contribute to the development of the blockchain. Cronos recently announced the launch of Cronos Play, a comprehensive modular suite of developer tools and services, and aims to streamline the creation of Binemon on the Cronos blockchain ecosystem – enabling easy access to on-chain data in-game, fetching user wallet addresses, connecting to the Cronos chain to query cryptocurrency and NFT balances, send transactions, and transfer NFTs as part of the suite of out-of-the-box functionalities. The Cronos Play roadmap further includes integration with a number of open-source libraries as well as connectivity to commercial services such as Crypto.com OAuth and Crypto.com Pay enabling the Binemon game to be able to easily receive credit card or crypto payments. Binemon users will also be able to sign blockchain transactions via the Crypto.com DeFi wallet, the MetaMask wallet, or other wallets compatible with Wallet Connect.

As an EVM chain built on the Cosmos SDK, Cronos is EVM-compatible while also getting the features and benefits of the Cosmos SDK. The Binemon team can easily develop and release new contents to the game without much hassle. Binemon fans can also create digital assets and contents to support and contribute to the game when Binemon releases updates for fans creations. And finally, Binemon can be accessed by the rapidly growing combined global user base of Cronos and Crypto.com of over 10 million, feeding a sustained flow of new players, allowing more guilds to be made, more global events to be pushed and accomplished by the community, helping Binemon maintain the health of the game.

Social links

Telegram Group: http://t.me/binemonchat

Telegram Channel: http://t.me/binemon

Twitter: https://twitter.com/binemonnft

Media contact

Company: Binemon

Contact Name: Dan Marino

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://binemon.io/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119858