LBank Exchange Listed Ecowatt (EWT) on April 7, 2022

To solve climate change issues and make the world green again, Ecowatt (EWT), a token backed by renewable energy and reforestation was created by a team with over 70 years of experience in this particular field. The EWT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on April 7, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Ecowatt

Ecowatt is a next generation energy company, covering the whole energy chain from development, construction to operation and management of renewable energy plants and combining green energy with blockchain tokenization.

Ecowatt token is powered by the Green Asset portfolio, a blockchain enterprise solution to make the world green again by creating new renewable power plants and carbon credits. One Ecowatt token is backed by a minimum of 1 watt of renewable power plant capacity.

Its issuance portfolio alone will operate the equivalent power of about 200 large wind turbines and plant about 100 million trees to save or avoid about 750,000 tons of carbon emissions every ear. With its 2021 pilot projects it has already set the foundation to lift 500 families in East Africa out of poverty and have supplied food to over 100 families during the floods in Kerala, India.

Ecowatt also offers NFTs that are minted by burning EcoCarbon tokens and are ISO-Certified Carbon Certificates based on reforestation projects that make industry, miners and users CO2 neutral. These NFTs include Brand NFTs, Gaming NFTs, and EcoWarrior Collection, which combines stunning limited edition, digital, hand drawn art by a known artist with the utility of a personal ISO-Certified 1-Ton Carbon Certificate in the holders name valid for 20 years.

With over 70 years of experience in renewable energy, the Ecowatt team has advised government ministries and corporate boards, built large scale infrastructure projects in Europe, brought energy to remote place in the middle East and Africa, and will continue to create sustainable solution to help everybody go green.

About EWT Token

Ecowatt (EWT) token is a bridge that connects its users with the value and impact it generates. For each ton of carbon emission it saves, it receives an ISO-accredited Carbon Credit. At launch, 1 token is backed by 1 watt of renewable power plant capacity. By 2025 the team aims to have 10 watt to back each token, increasing the value and utility for users.

The total supply of EWT is 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 70% is provided for liquidity pool, 7% is allocated to the founders, 3% is provided for the advisors, 10% is allocated to the company, and the rest 10% is provided for the early birds.

EWT will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on April 7, 2022. Investors who are interested in Ecowatt investment can easily buy and sell EWT token on LBank Exchange by then.

