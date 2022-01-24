Black & Veatch Names Laszlo von Lazar New President of Fast-Growing Energy & Process Industries Business Following Selection of Mario Azar as CEO

Dale Claudel to lead Energy Utilities segment as Megatrends reshape global markets

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black & Veatch announced today that it has named Laszlo von Lazar as President of its Energy & Process Industries (E&PI) business, following the move earlier this month of Mario Azar to Chairman and CEO elect. In a related move, Dale Claudel, an industry veteran, has been selected by the company to lead its Energy Utilities segment within E&PI.

Joining Black & Veatch in 2019, von Lazar was named the company’s President of BV Operations last year as part of a companywide Transformation. Since then, he has successfully established BV Ops and its critical role within the company’s global operating model. His project execution experience spans across the company’s diverse client base and geographies.

Previously serving as Global Projects Services Leader for the company’s Power business, he led engineering, procurement, construction, quality, and business excellence. His more than 33 years of worldwide project experience, includes four years with General Electric and 27 with Bechtel Corporation, where he helped the E&PI business deliver its diverse portfolio of solutions to BV clients.

“Laszlo’s long career and deep knowledge in LNG, Power Generation and Delivery, and overall industrial processes make him the ideal choice to lead our rapidly growing Energy & Process Industries business,” said Azar. “As Black & Veatch expands the range of solutions we offer, Laszlo’s experience will help our clients integrate innovative project execution approaches that ensure quality and schedule while deploying new technologies that enhance sustainability and resilience at scale.”

Claudel, a power utility executive with 25 years of leadership experience, will join Black & Veatch on 31 May 2022. As a longtime leader for utility client Entergy, a power generation, transmission, and distributed energy company that provides electricity to 3 million utility customers in the southern U.S., Claudel brings extensive experience in safety, business transformation, operations, compliance, engineering, capital projects, and grid modernization, all elements that support Black & Veatch’s wide-ranging portfolio of client solutions. He previously served in multiple leadership roles for Entergy Corporation, most recently as Vice President, Grid Modernization & Strategy. Before his strategy role, Claudel served as Vice President of Power Generation, as well as Power Plant Operations.

“Dale’s skills complement those of the many talented engineering and construction leaders we have throughout the Energy Utilities operation and the company,” said Azar. “His first-hand client experience will help us further align our solutions with the needs of our clients as they face rapidly changing conditions driven by megatrends such as the energy transition, grid modernization and more.”

The company has named Barry Clegg as interim co-leader for BV Ops while a search is conducted for that role. Clegg, with 30 years of experience, presently serves as Vice President and Project Director within the E&PI business for the company.

Laszlo von Lazar earned a Master of Law and Diplomacy; and a bachelor’s of international relations from Tufts University.

Dale Claudel earned master’s Degrees in finance and business administration from Tulane University and in mechanical and aerospace engineering from the University of Virginia. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from McNeese State University.

