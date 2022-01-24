World Acceptance Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call on the Internet

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter conference call to be held on Thursday, May 5. The earnings release will be issued prior to the call.

The live broadcast of World Acceptance Corporation’s conference call will be available online at WRLD 4Q22 Webcast on May 5, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Founded in 1962, Greenville, S.C.-based World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is one of North America’s largest small-loan consumer finance companies. The company offers short and medium-term installment loans, related credit insurance and a range of ancillary financial products and services to individuals that may include those with limited access to other sources of consumer credit. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

Contacts

John L. Calmes Jr.

Chief Financial and Strategy Officer

(864) 298-9800

Related Stories

Red River Achieves Master Networking Specialization from Cisco

FHLBank Pittsburgh Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Foresite Labs Appoints Alex Blocker to Chief Technology Officer and Rick Dewey to Chief Scientific Officer

MarTech Outlook Magazine Recognizes Ai Media Group As A Top 10 Analytics Company

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Fannie Mae’s CAS 2022-R05

The 59th Design Automation Conference Returns with a Strong Technical Program and Expanded Training Sessions; Advance Registration Now Open

You may have missed

Red River Achieves Master Networking Specialization from Cisco

FHLBank Pittsburgh Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Foresite Labs Appoints Alex Blocker to Chief Technology Officer and Rick Dewey to Chief Scientific Officer

MarTech Outlook Magazine Recognizes Ai Media Group As A Top 10 Analytics Company

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Fannie Mae’s CAS 2022-R05

error: Content is protected !!