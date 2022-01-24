Blackmagic Design Announces New Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini

Compact rack mount storage product with high performance RAID 0 flash memory, fast 10G Ethernet and Dropbox sync.

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini a new network storage solution with the high performance of 4 M.2 flash memory in a RAID 0 configuration. With its built in 10G Ethernet, the Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini is extremely fast so it allows multiple users to collaborate on video editing in software such as DaVinci Resolve. Plus with Dropbox sync, multiple units can be synchronized across different geographic locations.





Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$2,995.

Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini is the perfect network storage solution for any use. It’s great for film and television where large media files need to be shared between multiple users for editing, color correction, audio post and VFX work. It even handles massive 12K Blackmagic RAW digital cinema files. Each user gets zero latency and they don’t need to store files on their local computer. It’s the perfect solution for DaVinci Resolve.

Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini features a compact rack mount design that’s very portable and whisper quiet. Internally it has an array of 4 flash memory cards working in parallel for higher speed. The 10G Ethernet port and the 1G Ethernet port operate as a 2 port network switch. There is also an HDMI monitoring output so customers can watch a live graphic view of the storage operating on a TV or monitor.

The Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini is available with 8 TB of flash memory, so customers have lots of space for their files. That’s fantastic for television production, as it’s small enough to be portable, but it has enough storage space for lots of video media. M.2 flash memory cards are used for extreme reliability, high access speeds and zero seek times. Plus the four M.2 cards are arranged in a parallel RAID 0 group so they can operate much faster than a single card. That ensures enough speed to keep up with the 10G Ethernet connection.

With a separate very high speed 10G Ethernet connection, Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini is very fast. The internal memory core has been designed to saturate the 10G Ethernet port to its theoretical maximum speed, even with multiple users connected. Even at maximum speed, the Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini is extremely quiet with very little cooling fan noise. It’s so fast, multicam editing is very smooth, even if it’s used with large digital film camera files.

Now customers can setup a local cache of their Dropbox files. This makes working much faster because files are instantly available without needing to be downloaded from the internet. Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini will constantly work to stay in sync. Customers can even sync multiple Blackmagic Cloud Store Minis via Dropbox so people in different geographic locations can collaborate without latency because everyone has a local copy of the files. Dropbox is also a fantastic backup solution.

The most exciting feature is the HDMI monitoring output. Simply connect a TV or computer monitor to get a live status of the Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini. The storage map shows a graphic representation of the memory core and real time read and write access happening for the connected users. There are also graphs that show customers the data transfers on the Ethernet connections. The status for each Dropbox connection is also shown. It’s even possible to see connected users and the power supply status.

The Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini has a high speed 10G Ethernet port, which is only found on expensive workstation computers. The Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini is so fast, it will run the 10G Ethernet port to its maximum capacity. Even when connected to an Ethernet switch with dozens of users accessing files at the same time.

Modern laptop computers are so thin, they often don’t even have an Ethernet connection. Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini has a USB-C to Ethernet adapter built in and customers can access it simply by plugging their computer into the USB-C port on the store. Once customers have connected the Cloud Store Mini’s USB-C connection to their computer, customers have an Ethernet connection to the store. That means customers can just plug in to quickly grab files when customers need them urgently.

The USB-C ports on the Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini can be used for the backup of files. Backup solutions are important, because even though M.2 cards are extremely reliable, Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini uses RAID 0 so it’s always a good idea to backup any storage device. To solve this problem, simply connect a disk to the USB-C port, so customers can do local backups without any ongoing costs and with total privacy. It works with a single USB-C disk, or a USB-C disk array.

One of the big advantages of the Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini is it’s private storage that customers fully control. There are no subscriptions to sign up for. There are no monthly license fees. There is no tracking of their usage or data. Customers don’t even need to log into a web page to maintain the storage settings, because Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini uses a free to download software utility that runs on Mac and Windows. That means customers can run a private network, totally disconnected from the internet.

“The Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini is exciting because it’s a more affordable model of network storage, but it still retains a single 10G Ethernet port, so it’s extremely fast,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Unlike cheap storage products from office supply stores, Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini is much faster and is designed for the film and television industry. It even has the HDMI monitoring output for a live status of the memory core!”

Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini Features

Compact rack mount design with quiet cooling.

Four internal M.2 flash memory cards for 8 TB capacity.

RAID 0 memory configuration for high performance.

Sync to Dropbox.

Includes HDMI monitoring output with live storage status.

Includes fast 10G Ethernet and 1G Ethernet ports.

Supports Ethernet over USB-C connection to computers.

USB-C ports allow local backup of files.

No subscriptions, no licenses and no user data tracking.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICE

Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini is available now for US$2,995, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

PRESS PHOTOGRAPHY

Product photos of the Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini, as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

ABOUT BLACKMAGIC DESIGN

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984.

Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.

Contacts

PRESS

Terry Frechette



+1 408 954 0500 Ext. 321



[email protected]