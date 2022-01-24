MonetaGo Hires Ian Milne to Head Up Asia Pacific Sales

SINGAPORE & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Financial technology solutions provider MonetaGo has appointed Ian Milne to the newly created role of head of sales, Asia Pacific, effective immediately.





Milne brings to MonetaGo over three decades of banking experience, having held senior roles at global banks including Fortis, Standard Chartered, HSBC and most recently Rabobank.

Over the course of his career, Milne successfully led the delivery of a robust operational infrastructure, establishing procedures and frameworks to provide sanctions, anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing compliance on all commodities and structured trade finance facilities, along with operational risk controls in accordance with regulatory standards.

Based in Singapore, Milne will lead MonetaGo’s engagement with trade financiers across the Asia Pacific region to drive adoption of the Secure Financing platform.

“The entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has opened up new opportunities for trade across the region, but this growth risks being held back by the trade finance gap, which disproportionately impacts developing Asia,” says Jesse Chenard, CEO and founder of MonetaGo. “Having Ian on board will take MonetaGo closer to its goal of providing the Secure Financing system to all trade financiers, enabling more trade finance to get to where it’s so desperately needed.”

“Throughout the course of my 32-year career, I’ve had a front-row seat to some of the major fraud defaults that have rocked trade and commodity finance, all of which brought into sharp focus the need for a solid understanding of the industry,” says Ian Milne, head of sales, Asia Pacific, at MonetaGo. “MonetaGo’s Secure Financing system provides a compliant means by which banks can share information on potential risks, solving for the problem of duplicate financing in trade once and for all.”

About MonetaGo

MonetaGo provides the first-ever global solution to duplicate financing fraud in trade finance, and is the world’s foremost provider of such technology to prevent both domestic and cross-border duplicate financing.

MonetaGo’s Secure Financing system is proven in production, having been live since March 2018 with substantial transaction throughput.

The Secure Financing solution has been recognised as Best Solution in Trade Finance at the AMTD DigFin Innovation Awards at the Hong Kong Fintech Week 2021, and as Most Innovative Use of Blockchain in Banking and Most Effective Bank-Fintech Partnership at the IBS Intelligence Global Fintech Innovation Awards 2021. For more information, visit www.monetago.com.

Contacts

Brittney Blanchard



Actual Agency for MonetaGo



[email protected]