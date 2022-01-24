Blue Yonder Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems Report, Positioned Furthest in Completeness of Vision for Sixth Year

Evaluation based on ability to execute and completeness of vision

Blue Yonder is the only company recognized as a Leader in three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports covering supply chain planning solutions, transportation management systems and warehouse management systems

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Blue Yonder, a leading digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment provider, has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the recently released Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems1 based on the “Ability to Execute” and “Completeness of Vision.” Blue Yonder attributes this position to its TMS solution and its Luminate™ Platform, which combined offer advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) planning capabilities, data management and integration.

Blue Yonder has been recognized as a Leader 11 consecutive times in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for TMS2. In the 2022 report, Blue Yonder was positioned among a total of four vendors in the Leaders quadrant. The company’s position as a Leader with the furthest position on the Completeness of Vision axis — for the sixth year in a row2 — represents its strengths and cautions in market understanding, offering strategy and vertical/industry strategy, among other criteria.

“Companies rely on our TMS to move essential goods such as food, water and medicine across the globe. Thanks to the power of our Luminate Platform, our TMS customers have end-to-end visibility, faster access to data and integration capabilities with their customers — supporting our vision for the autonomous supply chain,” said Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer, Blue Yonder. “We have added on several key partners in the TMS space in the past year that will continue to help us sell, implement and go-live with our solutions at a faster rate, ensuring our customers are able to predict and pivot to meet challenges as they arise in this new supply chain world.”

Blue Yonder’s TMS enables companies to transform their transportation operations by managing end-to-end business processes from transportation network modeling to planning to execution, carrier collaboration, and last-mile delivery. In addition, Blue Yonder’s logistics network provides shippers with better out-of-the-box connectivity and modernized service offerings from rate and capacity provisioning to tendering, freight tracking and financial services. Combined with Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform, which provides AI-powered intelligence and real-time data, TMS offers customers full visibility and orchestration of inbound and outbound transportation operations and their carrier networks.

“Having a strong transportation management platform is absolutely critical, given the headwinds we’re facing today. There’s a lot of volatility in the marketplace and a lot of cost fluctuation. If you don’t have a strong TMS, you have a supply chain that’s not in control. Blue Yonder enables us to integrate our verticals, standardize our data and processes, create scale, drive efficiency and control our spend,” said Jim Schmidt, North American Zone Director Supply Chain Transformation, Anheuser-Busch InBev.

With this latest Gartner Transportation Management System Magic Quadrant, Blue Yonder is the only company recognized as a Leader in three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports3 covering supply chain planning, transportation management and warehouse management.

Additional Resources:

Sources:

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems,” Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, 29 March 2022.



2 Blue Yonder was previously listed as JDA; the company rebranded to Blue Yonder in February 2020.



3 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solution,” Amber Salley, Tim Payne, Pia Orup Lund, 22 February 2021; “Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems,” Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, 29 March 2022; Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems,” Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, 30 June 2021.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our intelligent, end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand. With Blue Yonder, you can make more automated, profitable business decisions that deliver greater growth and re-imagined customer experiences. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

Contacts

Marina Renneke



[email protected]