Kinetic Secure Home Named Best in Class for Partnership for Home Security

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Like its predecessor Kinetic Secure, Kinetic Secure Home now is garnering industry attention for excellence in giving customers the products and services they need to protect what’s important to them.

The Broadband Multimedia Marketing Association (BMMA) recently announced the winners of the 2022 Best in Class Marketing awards. Scout Alarm and Kinetic by Windstream won the Partnership Award.

“Each year, the BMMA recognizes teams and companies that demonstrate innovation and excellence in marketing broadband services,’’ said Ellis Hill, president of ResearchFirst, Inc., the BMMA’s management firm.

In 2021, Kinetic released Kinetic Secure Home with partner Scout, a leader in home security technology, to provide residential customers with an affordable, cutting-edge, do-it-yourself home security platform and smart home suite.

“The biggest winner here is our customers,” said Mick Chambers, director of product marketing for Kinetic. “Their goal is to protect what’s important to them with tools that are reliable and easy to use. Kinetic Secure Home offers peace of mind and ease of use at an affordable rate. We’re so pleased to work with Scout to make this available.”

There are two options for Kinetic Secure Home packages: Kinetic Secure Home, which includes two indoor/outdoor cameras, and the Kinetic Secure Home Plus, which includes a Hub, Indoor/Outdoor Camera, a motion sensor, keypad, 2 entry sensors and yard sign.

“The development and launch of the Kinetic Secure Home solution has been collaborative since day one. This is an exciting partnership for both teams. The Scout platform and technical capabilities not only give Kinetic a competitive solution, but also a foundation for growth. On behalf of the entire Scout team, I am honored to receive this award,” said Noah Ney, vice president of Partnerships for Scout.

Windstream and Scout have committed to work together to grow the current platform and service offering over time. This includes additional smart home features and enhanced video analytics.

To learn more, visit GoKinetic.com.

About the BMMA

The BMMA is an international organization dedicated to helping Telco internet service providers and their vendors advance the adoption and use of broadband services.

Our membership includes many of the key Telco and broadband vendor organizations in North America and is open to any broadband industry Telco service provider, vendor, CPE manufacturer, government agency, consultant, analyst, or other party with a demonstrated interest in promoting the mission of the BMMA.

Our goal is to advance the adoption and use of broadband services by identifying key industry success factors and sharing best practice marketing initiatives, new product and customer trends and other relevant industry information.

Please see our website at www.BMMA.org for more information or to apply for membership in the BMMA.

About Scout

Scout Security Limited sell the Scout Alarm, a self-installed, wireless home security system that is making security more modern, open and affordable. Scout was recognized as one of Forbes “Best Home Security Companies of 2022” and was named “Best for Custom Notifications and Alarms” in 2021 by US News and World Report.

Scout’s design-centric offering gives users complete flexibility around connected home security allowing the system to integrate with other best-in-class IoT devices and offering flexible monitoring options.

Scout is an official partner of Amazon Alexa and Google’s Assistant. Scout is also an Amazon Alexa Fund portfolio company.

About Kinetic

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held Fortune® 1000 communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticHome.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.

