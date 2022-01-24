Blue Yonder Recognized as a Leader in Nucleus Research Supply Chain Planning Value Matrix 2022

Leadership ranking is attributed to Blue Yonder’s ability to deliver value to customers through the strength of SaaS functionality, usability and powerful AI/ML capabilities for supply chain planning and management

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Blue Yonder, a leading digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment provider, is positioned as a Leader in the recently released Nucleus Research Supply Chain Planning Value Matrix 2022 based on the capabilities of its Luminate™ Platform, which powers its Luminate Planning and Luminate Control Tower solutions.

Blue Yonder was one of six vendors named a Leader out of the vendors included in the report. The report cites the Luminate Platform’s scalability and Luminate Control Tower’s functionality as key value drivers for customers during the selection process and a critical reason for customer success.

“Blue Yonder’s solutions allow users to leverage risk detection and course correction to respond to supply chain disruptions early with ML predictions,” said Isaac Gould, research manager, Nucleus Research. “Decision-making has been improved by investments in optimization engines that provide speed and higher quality plans that enable planners to be more agile and to better anticipate disruptions in the supply chain.”

“The power of our Luminate Platform is clear in this report, by combining Luminate Planning and Luminate Control Tower, our customers are better able to predict and pivot in real-time to today’s supply chain challenges and disruptions before they occur. By combining our leading artificial intelligence and machine learning with big data, predictive analytics, customers can continually make better business decisions to optimize their inventory, labor and fulfillment strategies to deliver superior consumer experiences,” said Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer, Blue Yonder.

Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform is a single source of truth data repository that eliminates workstream and data siloes, providing complete end-to-end supply chain visibility and orchestration across planning, execution and retail commerce. The Luminate Control Tower functions as the strategic nerve center of the platform, providing faster, more accurate and more profitable business decisions. The Luminate Planning portfolio leverages a powerful digital twin environment that intelligently predicts potential problems and opportunities before they occur, so companies can pivot production, inventory, and labor to minimize disruptions and deliver on expectations with confidence.

For this Technology Value Matrix, Nucleus evaluated 20 supply chain planning vendors based on their delivery of value to customers through the functionality and usability of the software. Capabilities considered included sales and operations planning, integrated business planning, demand planning and sensing, supply planning, scheduling, logistics management, inventory planning and optimization, capacity planning, and what-if scenario analysis. Only six vendors, including Blue Yonder, were named as a Leader in the matrix.

