MercuryGate Recognized as a Challenger in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems

CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MercuryGate® International, Inc., (MercuryGate) the largest transportation management system (TMS) specialist, today announced that it has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems (TMS).

“We believe MercuryGate’s recognition as a Challenger underscores our singular focus on driving value in transportation management — an area that has never been more complex,” said MercuryGate President & CEO Joe Juliano. “From capacity issues driven by driver shortages and port congestion to higher fuel costs and insurance rates, supply chain disruptions in 2021 remained pervasive. That’s why our customers tell us a transportation specialist with a full-service TMS and hundreds of years of collective transportation experience like MercuryGate is a strategic must-have to stay the course — whatever the challenge — and achieve performance goals.”

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for TMS report positions vendors within a quadrant based upon various criteria including completeness of vision and ability to execute. The report assesses vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute which further categorizes into: marketing strategy and sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, innovation, geographic strategy, etc.

“We believe this recognition by Gartner aligns with our industry strength as one of the few TMS vendors with a singular focus on transportation and validates the value MercuryGate delivers to not only our customers but to the industry,” said MercuryGate Chief Strategy Officer Jeffrey Varon. “Our market understanding and customer experience, including the launch of our more intuitive user interface and Voice of the Customer feedback program, reinforces our ability to address the needs that supply chain executives have to address the seismic shift in e-commerce and their customers’ heightened delivery expectations.”

The 2022 Magic Quadrant for TMS is released annually and focuses on “multimodal, shipper and non-asset-based 3PL transportation management, in which users support a variety of shipping modes, including over-the-road (truck) for hire, fleet, parcel, rail, intermodal, air and ocean.”

“Our Smart Transportation™ suite of solutions makes the entire transportation journey for our customers more intelligent, simple and transformative for all modes, all geographies and all buyer types,” said Juliano. “Our container-to-customer focus delivers improved control tower visibility from first to final mile, along with new dynamic pricing and margin management capabilities and the ability to quickly pivot and adjust to market uncertainty through MercuryGate’s optimization insights.”

For a complimentary copy of the 2022 Magic Quadrant for TMS report, visit the MercuryGate web site.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate’s Smart Transportation™ suite provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, brokers and carriers. The comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite natively supports all transportation modes and segments, generating value for its users through improved cost, productivity and efficiency using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and connected technologies to adapt and automate transportation management functions. Smart Transportation makes shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable, and transformative for customers. Learn more about MercuryGate at www.mercurygate.com.

