Medable Names Veteran SaaS Finance Executive Mike Kourey to Its Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medable Inc., the leading SaaS platform for patient-centered clinical trials, today announced the appointment of enterprise software veteran and Dialpad CFO Mike Kourey to its board of directors. Kourey, who brings unparalleled expertise in scaling both public and private enterprise software companies, will help guide Medable’s continued rise as a leader in the health technology industry.





In his more than 25 years of experience, Kourey has had a significant track record in helping hyper-growth companies scale. He shepherded five successful IPOs as CFO, venture partner or audit chair, including Okta, RingCentral, Aruba Networks, Riverbed and Polycom. Kourey was also CFO of Vlocity when it was acquired by Salesforce. This depth of experience will drive tremendous value for Medable’s stakeholders, and mostly importantly, patients worldwide.

“The Medable SaaS platform enables leading life sciences companies to drive adoption of decentralized clinical trials at an enterprise level,” said Medable CEO and co-founder Dr. Michelle Longmire. “As a member of Medable’s board of directors, Mike’s know-how in developing scaled SaaS companies will be invaluable as we look to further empower our partners and deliver unsurpassed customer and patient success around the world.”

This appointment comes on the heels of significant growth at Medable – including 6x employee growth, from 100 employees in early 2020 to more than 600 today. The company brought in a new capital infusion of $304 million in Series D funding last October — its fourth round since 2020 — to reach a valuation of $2.1 billion.

“Medable is changing the game when it comes to clinical trials and drug development – focusing on equitable, patient-first decentralized and hybrid studies designed to measure the true impact of therapies in real-world settings,” Kourey said. “I am thrilled to join Michelle and Medable’s brilliant team of powerhouse leaders as they drive Medable to unprecedented heights in the health tech industry.”

As CFO of Dialpad, Kourey leads finance, accounting, corporate development, investor relations, IT, sales operations, and facilities. Prior to Dialpad, he served as the CFO of Okta after five years as a board member and audit committee chair. Previously, Kourey was CFO for software company Vlocity, now part of Salesforce, and CFO for customer experience management company Medallia. He also was a partner at Khosla Ventures.

Kourey is currently a board member and audit committee chair at both Illumio and Invision, and has served on the boards and audit committees of Aruba Networks, RingCentral, and Riverbed. He holds an MBA from Santa Clara University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Davis.

About Medable

Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by transforming clinical drug development with disruptive technologies. The company’s digital platform streamlines design, recruitment, retention and data quality for decentralized trials, replacing siloed systems with integrated digital tools, data and interfaces to accelerate trial execution. Medable connects patients, sites and clinical trial teams to improve patient access, experience, and outcomes. Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Contacts

Lisa Barbadora, Big Valley Marketing for Medable



+1 (610) 420-3413, [email protected]