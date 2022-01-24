Ultivue Announces Co-Marketing and Co-Development Collaboration with Paige for AI-Powered Biomarker Imaging Solutions for Precision Medicine

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ultivue, an industry leader in multiplexing tools for tissue biomarker analysis, and Paige, the global leader in AI-based diagnostic software in pathology, today announced a partnership to collaborate on the co-development and co-marketing of AI-powered spatial immunophenotype capabilities to pharmaceutical and research customers.

Collaborative efforts will initially focus on the development of AI to enable improved understanding of the tumor microenvironment and support the interpretation of Ultivue’s novel multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) immuno-oncology biomarker panels.

The Paige portfolio includes the Paige Platform, a comprehensive imaging solution composed of the FDA-cleared and CE-marked FullFocus™, an intuitive and responsive viewer for pathology scans that supports primary diagnosis together with a data management solution for storage of pathology scans. The fast, zero-footprint, scanner-agnostic viewer, storage capabilities and AI-based diagnostic software help pathologists review cases and support their overall workflow.

Ultivue, a leader in advancing precision medicine solutions by accelerating tissue biomarker discovery and validation, develops unique platform agnostic solutions for use in both mIF imaging and spatial phenomics. Its proprietary InSituPlex® technology, designed for fast and comprehensive exploration of biologically relevant targets, up to 12-plex, with same slide-H&E analysis in precious tissue samples combines the power of computational pathology & spatial biology to guide translational science in immuno-oncology.

“This collaboration with Paige is an exciting milestone for Ultivue as we consider the evolving impact of AI and deep learning tools on histopathological images in clinical settings,” said Jacques Corriveau, CEO, Ultivue. “Importantly, our aligned goals are to facilitate the decentralization and democratization of the generation and analysis of complex spatial data.”

“The combination of Ultivue’s robust biomarker detection capabilities and Paige’s AI-enabled computational pathology technology allows us to deliver new products that will elevate how immuno-oncology research is done today,” said David Klimstra, M.D., Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Paige. “By uniting two platform-agnostic technologies, we are well-positioned to enable broad adoption of our AI-powered biomarker imaging solutions.”

About Paige

Paige was founded in 2017 by Thomas Fuchs, Dr.Sc., David Klimstra, M.D., and colleagues from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The company builds computational pathology products designed so patients and their care teams can make effective, more informed treatment decisions. With this new class of AI-based technologies positioned to drive the future of diagnostics, Paige created a platform to deliver this novel technology to pathologists to transform their workflow and increase diagnostic confidence and productivity. Paige’s products deliver insights to pathologists and oncologists so they can arrive efficiently at more precise diagnoses for patients. Paige is the first company to receive FDA approval for an AI-based digital pathology product. For additional information, please visit: paige.ai, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Ultivue

Ultivue provides researchers in translational medicine with multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping and digital pathology. Its proprietary InSituPlex technology enables advanced exploration and interrogation of tissue samples for precision medicine research. These highly customizable solutions and scientific consultative approach strengthen and accelerate biomarker discovery and drug development programs. Learn more at ultivue.com.

