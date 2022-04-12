BNP Paribas Hires Carl Riccadonna as Chief U.S. Economist

Key Hire Demonstrates Bank’s Mission to Strengthen Americas Client Franchise

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BNP Paribas, the premier global bank, announced today the appointment of Carl Riccadonna as Chief U.S. Economist for Markets 360™, the bank’s market strategy and economics division.

At BNP Paribas, Mr. Riccadonna and his team will be responsible for delivering to clients a macro view of the U.S. economy as well as short- and long-term outlooks given geopolitical events, central bank policy and other market developments. He will report to John Gallo, Global Head of Sales and Head of Global Markets Americas, and to Luigi Speranza, Chief Global Economist.

Mr. Riccadonna has extensive experience in translating his analyses of macroeconomic trends into actionable intelligence at an industry, sectoral and regional levels. He joins BNP Paribas from Bloomberg L.P, where he was Chief U.S. Economist and Head of Economics Research for the Americas and later Chief Industry Economist for Bloomberg Intelligence. In these roles, he contributed in-depth analysis of key economic trends for the Bloomberg Professional service, a source for real-time and historical financial data, news, research and analytics. Previously, Mr. Riccadonna spent 13 years at Deutsche Bank where he ultimately assumed the role of Senior U.S. economist after transitioning from Fixed Income Strategy. At Deutsche Bank, he helped the economics research team to frequently achieve top industry rankings.

Mr. Riccadonna has contributed to numerous research publications, maintains a frequent and visible presence through speaking roles at high-profile industry events and regularly appears as a guest commentator for broadcast media. He studied both mechanical/aerospace engineering and finance at Princeton University.

John Gallo, Global Head of Sales and Head of Global Markets Americas at BNP Paribas, said: “Carl’s thought leadership and knowledge of the US economy will be extremely valuable to the corporate clients and institutional investors that we help to navigate global markets. In particular, Carl and his team will work to strengthen our client franchise in the Americas, which is an integral part of the bank’s growth strategy.”

Olivia Frieser, Global Head of Markets 360™ at BNP Paribas, said: “We welcome Carl’s unique perspectives, which will enhance our holistic offering of market strategy and economic analysis. Ultimately, Carl’s contributions will support our clients’ investment decisions during this uncertain time for the global economy.”

Carl Riccadonna, Chief U.S. Economist of Markets 360™ at BNP Paribas, said: “I am thrilled to be leading the BNP Paribas U.S. Economics research team at such a critical moment. Understanding and navigating the post-pandemic economy presents an exciting challenge, one which I am confident can be tackled through a combination of meticulous scrutiny of key macroeconomic trends and a sober analytical perspective.”

About Markets 360™

Markets 360™ is BNP Paribas’ revamped Strategy & Economics division, aiming to provide institutional investors, including corporate clients, with top quality market views and thought leadership in a timely manner. Markets 360™ brings Strategy and Economics together in thematic notes across asset classes. Markets 360™ strives for its market insights to be evidence-based, building on quantitative and data analysis. Our unique offer: Quantitative DNA, Emerging Markets strength, Sustainability analysis, Credit expertise and Derivatives proficiency.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is the European Union’s leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 65 countries and has nearly 190,000 employees, including nearly 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group’s commercial & personal banking and several specialized businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, Eastern Europe as well as via a large network in the western part of the United States. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group’s performance and stability.

Contacts

Press:

Robert Madden



+1 (917) 287-8501



[email protected]

Guy Taylor



+1 (332) 323 3704



[email protected]