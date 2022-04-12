UpStream Moves to the Innovaccer Health Cloud to Accelerate Transformation of U.S. Healthcare

Innovative provider will use the Innovaccer Health Cloud’s unified patient record to support value-based, whole-person care delivery for older patients and people living with chronic conditions.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced that UpStream Healthcare, the fastest-growing primary healthcare solution provider in the country, has chosen the Innovaccer® Health Cloud, its Data Activation Platform, and entire application suite to accelerate UpStream’s mission to transform U.S. healthcare by driving better outcomes for patients and improving financial outcomes for providers.

UpStream’s unique approach to whole-person care connects the entire healthcare ecosystem—the doctors, pharmacists, registered nurses, concierges, social workers, behavioral health case managers, and support staff—into unified, specifically dedicated care teams for every patient. By leveraging Innovaccer’s 2022 Best in KLAS data platform, UpStream will be able to equip these unified care teams with unified patient records that provide a centralized, longitudinal view of the patient.

These 360-degree patient views—available to every member of UpStream’s care teams at every stage of every patient’s journey—will be woven into custom chronic care workflows. This holistic view will provide actionable insights at the point of care that help improve outcomes, employ AI to assess and predict health risks to help keep patients out of the hospital, and use clinically contextual patient engagement throughout the care continuum to help improve chronic care management and overall experience.

“Traditionally, many practices don’t have the experience or resources to take on the financial risks associated with value-based care models, especially for older, higher-risk populations,” said Lucas Sahm, Chief Information Officer at UpStream. “UpStream is deeply rooted in data, which makes partnering with Innovaccer a logical step for us because we speak the same language and have the same goal: to connect, curate, and make better use of healthcare data to improve patient outcomes, improve the patient experience, while also improving financial outcomes for providers.”

UpStream’s participating providers receive Guaranteed Advanced Payments for Quality (UpStream’s GAP-Q™) based on performance, guaranteeing payments in advance to deliver better outcomes for their patients. The payment structure increases practice income while providing the financial stability to allow practices to continue to invest in the future of value-based care. By working in partnership with healthcare practices, clinics, and now Innovaccer, UpStream can offer a comprehensive, risk-free solution for physicians that finances, delivers, and sustains better outcomes for all stakeholders and their patients.

“It’s exciting to be an integral part of UpStream’s ambitious and innovative approach to value-based care,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and Innovaccer CEO. “Their unique concierge care model illustrates how innovation can bring together patients, providers, and care teams like never before, transforming the experience and improving outcomes for all. We’re honored that UpStream chose Innovaccer as their partner to accelerate healthcare transformation and lead the way to value.”

About UpStream Healthcare

UpStream Healthcare Company is a billion-dollar, global risk, managed services organization providing physicians with the support and systems they need to improve healthcare for seniors. To achieve this, UpStream embeds a powerful support platform that facilitates physicians, pharmacists, and nurses to work together in primary care practices to achieve better outcomes and value. For more information, please visit upstream.care.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to accelerating innovation in healthcare. The Innovaccer® Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer’s solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations unify health records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is the #1 rated Data and Analytics Platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

