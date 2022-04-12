Kyruus and Hyro Form Partnership to Help Healthcare Organizations Boost Online Conversion Through Digital Self-Service

Partnership will Enable Healthcare Organizations to Enhance Conversational AI Experiences with Robust Provider Search and Scheduling Capabilities

BOSTON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for healthcare organizations, and Hyro, the leader in plug-and-play conversational AI, today announced a new partnership to help healthcare organizations streamline patient access and meet rising consumer demand for digital self-service. The combined offering will allow healthcare organizations to augment Hyro’s Adaptive Communications Platform with Kyruus’ powerful provider search, match, and scheduling capabilities, enabling consumers to easily find and book care within a single online experience.

Research shows that healthcare consumers increasingly prefer digital channels to find and schedule care. However, a recent analysis of the top 20 US hospitals’ websites revealed that only 1/4 provide a virtual assistant, and less than half (40%) offer online scheduling for new patients within their find-a-provider experience—highlighting a significant opportunity that exists for hospitals and health systems to meet rising demand for convenient, self-service patient access.

Healthcare organizations will be able to utilize robust provider, service, and location data from KyruusOne®, Kyruus’ award-winning provider data management platform, to augment conversational experiences through Hyro’s Adaptive Communications Platform, including AI-powered chat interfaces with advanced conversational analytics. Powered by the Kyruus ProviderMatchⓇ Search API, the integration between KyruusOne and Hyro will allow joint customers to facilitate consumer self-service via website assistants—providing consumers a quick, intuitive way to search for a provider and book an appointment online. Together, the two solutions will help healthcare organizations boost online conversion rates and streamline patient access to care.

“Hyro’s core competency is automatically converting healthcare data into easy conversations for patients,” said Israel Krush, CEO of Hyro. “Through this partnership, Hyro and Kyruus can further improve patient access with best-in-class data throughout the entire patient journey—from matching the most relevant physician based on a patient’s needs and preferences, to successfully scheduling appointments and follow ups. We are proud to partner with a market-leading company that shares our commitment to creating value for the healthcare organizations we serve.”

“Accurate, consistent, and real-time provider and location data forms the foundation for successful patient access and digital transformation strategies,” said Gail Airasian, General Manager for Emerging Markets at Kyruus. “We are excited to partner with an innovative company like Hyro to help healthcare organizations fully leverage their investments in provider data to connect patients with the right care—across channels—through a convenient, modern experience.”

About Hyro

Hyro is healthcare’s #1 Adaptive Communications Platform for providers, payers and patients. Featuring plug-and-play conversational AI, Hyro enables health systems to streamline their processes and messaging across their most valuable platforms, services and channels—including call centers, chat solutions, SMS and more. Hyro’s hybrid approach of knowledge graphs and computational linguistics allows health systems to instantly adapt their conversational interfaces to ever-changing data, automating all enterprise-wide communications on one platform. Headquartered in New York, Hyro delights clients like Mercy Health, Montefiore Health System, Novant Health and Weill Cornell Medicine with conversational technologies that are quick to deploy, easy to maintain and simple to scale—conserving vital resources while generating better conversations, more conversions, and revenue-driving insights. Learn more and go adaptive at www.Hyro.ai.

About Kyruus

Kyruus helps healthcare organizations connect people with the right care across their key access points. The company’s industry-defining provider search and scheduling platform enables leading health systems, hospitals, and medical groups nationwide—spanning more than 300,000 providers—to attract and retain patients with a modern and consistent access experience. Robust provider data management forms the foundation of the platform, helping people find the right providers and care settings for their needs based on rich, system-wide information. To extend its impact on care navigation, Kyruus acquired HealthSparq in 2021 to bridge payer and provider access channels like never before. For more on why A Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.

