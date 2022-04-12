Kalao integrates Ramp to drive the mainstream adoption of NFTs

London, UK: 14 April 2022 – Payments infrastructure provider Ramp has partnered with Kalao, a NFT marketplace powered by the Avalanche public blockchain, to enable users to rapidly purchase AVAX from a variety of fiat payment options.

Ramp has reduced onboarding times by up to 90% within its partner ecosystem by providing millions of users with quick and secure access to the crypto economy. Kalao, which places a particular focus on the metaverse and virtual reality, anticipates it will reach swathes of new users following the integration.

“Kalao is an NFT ecosystem which is centered on being accessible, cost effective and user intuitive. After researching the market, Ramp had a considerable advantage for its clear, transparent and highly competitive fee structure as well as its focus on user experience. As we look to the future, we expect the Ramp integration to dramatically accelerate adoption of Kalao,” said Hassan, one of the Co-Founders of Kalao.

Ramp’s partners include some of the world’s most trusted brands and pioneering blockchain ventures, which depend on the low friction product to enable the mainstream adoption of their services.

“Making the payment process secure, easy and seamless will be a key factor in attracting new collectors to the NFT space and is something other platforms will need to work on to secure their position in the future. We believe end users shouldn’t need to educate themselves on the technical features of a blockchain in order to engage with it effectively. And Kalao is facilitating this kind of mainstream adoption,” said Jacques Whales, Chief Meta Officer at Ramp.

Ramp’s non-custodial, full-stack payment infrastructure accelerates adoption and builds trust for its partners. Its fiat-to-crypto payments service helps partners meet regulatory demands, while eliminating a complex buyer journey, which is often cited as a primary reason for preventing the mainstream adoption of decentralized applications.

Kalao’s integration of Ramp is live and users can make fiat-to-AVAX payments today. Other developers building on Avalanche who would like to explore on-ramping can contact [email protected]

Source: RealWire