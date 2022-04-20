Longeveron to Present at Longevity Leaders World Congress; Latinos and Alzheimer’s Symposium; International Frailty and Sarcopenia Research Conference
April events to highlight Longeveron’s commitment to developing cell therapeutics for chronic aging related diseases.
MIAMI, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) (“Longeveron” or “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic, aging-related and life-threatening conditions, announced today its Chief Science Officer, Co-Founder, and Chairman, Joshua Hare, M.D., F.A.C.C., F.A.H.A. will be presenting at the Longevity Leaders World Congress in April. Also this month, Longeveron Director of Medical Affairs Kevin N. Ramdas, M.D. M.P.H. will present at the upcoming 12th Annual International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research (ICFSR) as well as the 3rd Annual Latinos & Alzheimer’s Symposium hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, where Longeveron’s Senior Scientist, Anthony Oliva, PhD will also moderate and present two oral communications.
Details of Longeveron’s participation at these events are as follows:
- 12th Annual International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research (ICFSR)
Title: Biomarker Results from a Phase 2b Clinical Trial Assessing Lomecel-B Infusion in Older Adults with Frailty
Format: Live oral presentation by Kevin N. Ramdas, M.D., M.P.H., Director of Medical Affairs
Date: April 20, 2022
Time: 4:20 p.m. ET
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- 12th Annual International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research (ICFSR)
Title: Lomecel-B as a Geroscience Therapeutic Candidate for Cognitive Frailty
Format: Moderating and presentation by Anthony A. Oliva, PhD, Senior Scientist
Date: April 21, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- 3rd Latinos & Alzheimer’s Symposium
Title: Diversity, equity and inclusion in a phase 1 clinical trial assessing Lomecel-B in patients with Alzheimer’s disease
Format: Poster session presented by Kevin N. Ramdas, M.D., M.P.H., Director of Medical Affairs
Poster Number: 68512
Date: April 25, 2022
Time: 12:45 ET
Location: Bonita Springs, Florida
- Longevity Leaders World Congress
Title: Advancing aging frailty through the clinic with ageing clinical endpoints
Format: Live oral presentation by Joshua Hare, M.D., F.A.C.C., F.A.H.A., Co-Founder, Chief Science Officer, and Chairman
Date: April 26, 2022
Time: 1:40 p.m. GMT (9:40 a.m. ET)
Location: London, United Kingdom
- Longevity Leaders World Congress
Title: Translating and commercializing regenerative medicine and ageing science into therapeutics and consumer products
Format: Live panel with participation from Joshua Hare, M.D., F.A.C.C., F.A.H.A., Co-Founder, Chief Science Officer, and Chairman
Date: April 26, 2022
Time: 3:45 p.m. GMT (10:45 p.m. ET)
Location: London, United Kingdom
About Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B™ cell-based therapy product (“Lomecel-B”), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer’s disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The Company’s mission is to advance Lomecel-B and other cell-based product candidates into pivotal Phase 3 trials, with the goal of achieving regulatory approvals, subsequent commercialization, and broad use by the healthcare community. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.
