Boingo Wireless Announces Hiring of Rebecca Gray to Lead Its Military Business

Vice Wing Commander, 111th Attack Wing at Biddle Air National Guard and United States Air Force Academy graduate joins Boingo as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Military

Gray will help lead and grow Boingo’s award-winning wireless services that serve the Department of Defense and more than 75 Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and Homeland Security Training Center locations worldwide

Boingo executive Bruce Crair to retire after 30-year career leading telecommunications companies

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of cellular distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, announced the hiring of Rebecca Gray as senior vice president and general manager, military. Gray succeeds Boingo’s current senior vice president and general manager of military, Bruce Crair, who is retiring after nearly 10 years of service to the company and more than 30 years of leadership roles in a variety of technology and wireless organizations.





Prior to her appointment at Boingo, Gray was an executive at Comcast NBCUniversal serving the military community. Before this leadership role, she worked at Southern Company, the second largest utility company in the country, where she launched a military strategy and helped the organization significantly grow its Department of Defense (DoD) business.

Serving in the U.S. military, Colonel Rebecca Gray is currently the Vice Wing Commander, 111th Attack Wing at Biddle Air National Guard based in Horsham, Pennsylvania, responsible for supervising the operations, medical, engineer and mission support groups. She also serves on the State Diversity Council for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. Colonel Gray is a graduate of the Secretary of Defense Fortune 500 Corporate Fellowship Program and prior to this Fellowship, served in the Georgia Air National Guard. A graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, she holds a Bachelor of Science degree.

“Rebecca is a proven leader who has excelled serving the U.S. military and in her civilian roles,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “Her impressive background and unique expertise will continue to propel Boingo’s military business to keep our armed forces connected. I am pleased to welcome her to our leadership team as Bruce’s replacement. We salute Bruce for the incredible contributions he’s made leading Boingo’s military business, starting with connecting just one base in 2013 and growing our footprint to more than 75 Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Homeland Security Training Center locations across the U.S., Japan and South Korea.”

Boingo is a leading provider of wireless solutions for the U.S. military, with offerings that include: Wi-Fi and fiber network services for troops living in the barracks and on-base family housing; macro towers and small cells for seamless cellular service; and private cellular solutions for connected operations and secure 5G and IoT deployments on base. The company has pioneered wireless innovations across cellular and Wi-Fi networks for more than 20 years to connect people, business and things.

“It is a privilege to join the executive leadership team at Boingo, a wireless leader committed to connecting the soldiers, airmen, Marines and sailors who defend our great nation,” said Gray. “As the world digitizes in the 5G era, the need for secure communication networks across our military has never been greater. Boingo fulfills this need, simplifying complex wireless challenges to improve communications and set the stage for future innovation. I am proud to help lead the team and look forward to accelerating our growth.”

Boingo’s military solutions have received awards that include the Marine Corps Community Services Moments of Excellence Award, a Mobile Breakthrough Award for Best Wireless Broadband Company of the Year and the Cablefax Tech Award for Best Wireless/Wi-Fi Solution. Boingo is also a recipient of the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award for its commitment to recruiting, employing and retaining veterans.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. We design, build and manage converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.

Contacts

Melody Walker



Senior Director, Marketing Communications



[email protected]

(424) 256-7036