Enthought to Present at the 2022 American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) Spring Meeting and Global Congress on Process Safety

Company’s presentation explores current challenges facing R&D labs and how its digital transformation framework can drive new innovations and business value

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enthought, a company powering digital transformation for science, today announced that its Materials Informatics Manager, Dr. Mike Heiber, will be presenting a paper titled “A Lower-Risk Pathway to Digital-Centric Chemical Product R&D” at the 2022 American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) Spring Meeting and 18th Global Congress on Process Safety in San Antonio, TX on Tuesday, April 12 from 2:30-3:00 p.m. CT.

Digital technologies like machine learning and AI are starting to have a significant impact on Research & Development (R&D) labs across many industries, including chemistry and materials science. However, there is a significant challenge in how to evolve R&D labs in a way that delivers value early and continuously, while creating an environment for innovation that can champion orders of magnitude improvements in performance and business value in the future. In his presentation, Dr. Heiber will delineate Enthought’s R&D laboratory digital transformation framework, leveraging case studies to convey why this approach is the go-to blueprint for overcoming such R&D innovation challenges.

“In order for product development teams to overcome their innovation challenges, they must digitally transform their labs and teams from the ground up,” said Dr. Heiber, who also leads Enthought’s Materials Informatics Acceleration Program for R&D labs. “At Enthought, our world-class team of training and materials informatics experts are uniquely positioned to help labs tackle real challenges, craft solutions that will generate immediate value and cultivate a community of R&D leaders armed with the skills and knowledge to continuously develop and innovate.”

AIChE is the world’s leading organization for chemical engineering professionals, with over 60,000 members from more than 100 countries. Its annual conference brings together practicing chemical and process safety engineers from all over the world, covering the industry’s critical needs more broadly and deeply than any other conference.

To learn more about Dr. Heiber’s presentation or to schedule a meeting with an Enthought team member at AIChE, please visit https://www.enthought.com/news/aiche-2022/.

To learn more about Enthought’s Materials Informatics Acceleration Program, please visit https://www.enthought.com/materials-science-chemistry/materials-informatics-acceleration-program/.

