Skoll Foundation Announces Winners of the 2022 Skoll Award for Social Innovation

Six social innovators drive stronger health systems, racial justice, climate action, civic engagement, and inclusive economic growth

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Skoll Foundation has announced the six winners of the 2022 Skoll Award for Social Innovation.

The Awards highlight leaders and organizations that advance transformational social change around the world. Formerly known as the Skoll Award for Social Entrepreneurship, its recipients reflect the Foundation’s evolved strategy that extends beyond social entrepreneurs to also include movement builders, system orchestrators, and coalitions driving change in innovative ways.

The Skoll Award for Social Innovation celebrates the extraordinary leaders and organizations working to create a more sustainable, peaceful, and prosperous world for all. Awardee organizations receive $1.5 million in unrestricted funding to scale their work and increase their impact. They receive an additional $750,000 in flexible support to make subgrants to key partners and to extend their capacity in areas like monitoring and evaluation and communications.

“In the face of growing global challenges, these social innovators have never had a bigger role to play and have never needed more support,” said Don Gips, CEO of the Skoll Foundation. “Instead of scaling back, they have built bigger and bolder solutions to drive climate action, democracy and civic engagement, innovative healthcare models, and the shifting of capital to communities of color.”

Each of the 2022 Awardees leads an organization primed for even greater impact in their respective geographies across the United States, Brazil, India, Bangladesh, and countries throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

Introducing the 2022 Awardees:

Common Future connects a network of community wealth-building institutions in the U.S. with restorative and reparative capital to build an economy that includes everyone. It influences decision-makers across philanthropy, finance, and government to further support those solutions that build power in communities of color across the U.S. Common Future catalyzed a radical shift of $280 million in capital from traditional wealth-holders to communities of color.



https://skoll.org/organization/common-future/

Financing Alliance for Health is a Kenya-based, African-led partnership and technical advisory fund that works with governments, donors, and the private sector to address systemic financing challenges to scaling community health programs across sub-Saharan Africa.​ Financing Alliance for Health has contributed to securing more than $200 million in financing for at-scale community health systems. It has engaged governments across 12 countries, and contributed to the official recognition of more than 415,000 Community Health Workers in policy and practice.



https://skoll.org/organization/financing-alliance-for-health/

MapBiomas is a network of NGOs, academic institutions, and tech startups, combining local knowledge with global technology to improve the quality, speed, and applicability of land-use mapping to fight deforestation and environmental degradation and protect biodiversity and water. MapBiomas has over 100,000 unique users annually, including government agencies and Brazil’s largest banks, meatpackers, and agricultural companies. The platform has prompted 8,100 actions against deforestation in Brazil.



https://skoll.org/organization/mapbiomas/

NDN Collective builds indigenous power by moving capital investment to, increasing capacity of, and deepening political engagement within North American Native communities, accumulating the tools for achieving land sovereignty, and leveraging culturally grounded storytelling to create transformative narratives of Indigenous leadership and innovation. NDN Collective has granted over $28 million to nearly 600 Indigenous-led groups across the Indigenous world.



https://skoll.org/organization/ndn-collective/

Noora Health improves patient outcomes and strengthens health systems by equipping families and loved ones with life-saving caregiving skills. Noora Health has trained nearly two million caregivers and patients across more than 200 hospitals and nearly 100 clinics in India and Bangladesh. Their intervention reduces cardiac surgery complications by 71 percent and newborn readmissions by 56 percent.



https://skoll.org/organization/noora-health/

NOSSAS builds digital mobilization tools for real-world action to amplify civic engagement and resource a network of activism in Brazil. NOSSAS engaged over 1.2 million Brazilians in 18 cities, and successfully advocated for 25 public policy changes in 2020, across more than 200 citizen-led campaigns.



https://skoll.org/organization/nossas/

About the Skoll Foundation

The Skoll Foundation seeks to catalyze transformational social change by investing in, connecting, and championing social entrepreneurs and other social innovators who together advance bold and equitable solutions to the world’s most pressing problems. Learn more at skoll.org.

Jeff Skoll, the first employee and first President of eBay, created the Skoll Foundation in 1999 to pursue his vision of a sustainable world of peace and prosperity for all. From the beginning, Jeff has built platforms to bridge sectors and solutions to create social value—from the eBay marketplace to the Capricorn Investment Group and Participant to the Foundation’s philanthropic platform designed to fuel social innovation.

Led by CEO Don Gips, the Skoll Foundation is at an exciting inflection point in its two-decade long history. With equity at the center of our evolving strategy, the Foundation seeks to fundamentally shift the trajectory of urgent global challenges including health and pandemics, inclusive economies, climate action, effective governance, and racial justice.

