Moloco Names Dharti Patel as Chief Accounting Officer

Former Momentive & Yahoo! leader to drive global accounting and revenue strategy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moloco (www.moloco.com), a leader in machine learning and growth solutions for performance marketers, announced today the appointment of Dharti Patel as the company’s Chief Accounting Officer (CAO). In her new role, Dharti will oversee Moloco’s global accounting function, financial reporting and tax function and help drive the revenue strategy and overall financial health.





With more than 25 years of experience building and transforming rapidly growing companies’ finance operations, Dharti brings a unique skill set and expertise in leading finance through milestone changes, including mergers and acquisitions and public company readiness. She previously served as CAO at Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey), where she played an instrumental role in SurveyMonkey’s successful IPO in 2018. Dharti also held multiple finance roles during her 12-year tenure at Yahoo!, ultimately serving as the media giant’s Senior Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for the Americas.

“We’re excited to welcome such a seasoned finance professional to our leadership team,” said Brandon Maultasch, CFO of Moloco. “I’m confident Dharti’s background and expertise will help propel our global expansion to support our mission of democratizing machine learning for companies of all sizes.”

As CAO, Dharti’s duties will include re-engineering and streamlining operations to scale and support Moloco’s growing business, including implementing policies and automating processes and systems. She will report directly to CFO Brandon Maultasch and work with the senior management and leadership team to build an organization-wide financial discipline and enable strong financial performance.

“I’m thrilled to be part of an innovative company that creates value for its customers through a truly unique machine learning platform,” said Dharti Patel. “I’m also excited to bring my past experience to Moloco to help them navigate their next phase of growth.”

Dharti’s appointment comes at a crucial time in Moloco’s journey as the company experiences historically high momentum. Moloco recently achieved its seventh consecutive profitable quarter and surpassed $100 million in annual net revenue.

Dharti earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance from Georgia State University and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the state of Georgia.

About Moloco

Moloco’s goal is to make the digital economy more transparent, equitable, and profitable by delivering advanced machine learning to companies of all sizes. With Moloco’s machine learning platform for growth and performance, every app publisher and online retailer can now unlock the value of their unique, first-party data. Moloco Cloud DSP enables performance marketers to scale user acquisition quickly and achieve greater lifetime value through battle-tested prediction models. Moloco Retail Media Platform enables online retailers and marketplaces to establish their own performance ad business. Moloco was founded in 2013 by a team of former Google machine learning engineers. Headquartered in Redwood City, Calif., Moloco has nine offices across the US, UK, Korea, China, Japan, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.moloco.com.

