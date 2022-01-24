WorkStep CEO Dan Johnston Named 2022 Pros to Know Winner by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Former Warehouse Manager Recognized for Helping Companies Overcome Frontline Hiring and Retention Challenges Amid Workforce Shortage

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WorkStep, a workforce hiring and retention platform for the supply chain, announced today its Co-Founder and CEO Dan Johnston has been named a winner of the 2022 Pros to Know Awards by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for his leadership in helping companies overcome frontline hiring and retention challenges.

“Frontline supply chain workers are essential – but many businesses are struggling to hire and retain them amid the workforce shortage,” said Dan Johnson, co-founder and CEO of WorkStep. “WorkStep’s goal is to give these workers a voice while helping businesses drastically reduce turnover during the peak of the labor crisis – which is the number one priority for most CEOs today. Our mission has never been more critical, and I’m honored to be recognized as a Pro to Know alongside many other incredible leaders this year.”

Johnston co-founded WorkStep in 2017 to address significant challenges for supply chain employers and frontline workers alike. Previously as a third-party logistics (3PL) warehouse manager, he was exposed to labor challenges that impacted the bottom line. From the employee point of view, Johnston saw that pain points were going unaddressed with few opportunities to share feedback and concerns. His mission became to give hourly workers a voice – and in turn, help businesses boost retention, increase productivity and cut costs.

Since then, Johnston has enabled organizations to hire better-fit candidates by tapping into its talent network of over one million supply chain workers – the largest supply chain-specific talent network in the United States. WorkStep’s innovative RETAIN solution equips enterprises to engage frontline workers at scale, identify the underlying drivers of turnover and make changes to increase retention and performance. The platform, which is used by companies like NFI, Westrock, and Kroger, is proven to reduce turnover by up to 33% and save customers millions of dollars in hiring, temp staffing and replacement costs.

“When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But, this year’s winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year’s winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It’s proof that today’s supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers and partners.”

WorkStep – which has more than doubled revenue YoY – raised $25 million in Series B funding in January, bringing its total capital raised to $42 million. Under Johnston’s leadership, WorkStep plans to triple its company in 2022.

For more information on WorkStep, visit https://www.workstep.com/.

About WorkStep

WorkStep is the leading provider of Frontline Workforce Retention (FWR) solutions purpose-built for the modern supply chain. WorkStep HIRE and RETAIN solutions provide HR, operations, finance, and c-suite executives what they need to hire frontline workers, engage them throughout their employment journey, and seamlessly act on critical insights to drive organizational change and ultimately reduce turnover. WorkStep customers include hundreds of manufacturing, warehousing, retail distribution, and transportation employers across North America –– including regional 3PLs and manufacturers. With a distributed team across the U.S., WorkStep plays a critical role in keeping the country moving forward by making the sector a better place to work for employers and employees alike. For more information, visit www.workstep.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Contacts

Anna Morais



617-969-9192



[email protected]