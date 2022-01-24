Bonafide Medical Group Partners with Clearwater to Further Advance Industry Leading Cybersecurity and HIPAA Compliance Practices Through Clearwater’s ClearAdvantage® Program

Leading Business Workflow Management Software Provider Makes Four-Year Commitment to Join Rapidly Growing Roster of Health IT Companies Subscribing to Clearwater’s Cybersecurity & Compliance Managed Services Program

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. & NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bonafide Medical Group, the #1 business workflow management software provider for the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) and Home Medical Equipment (HME) industries, and Clearwater, the leading provider of Enterprise Cyber Risk Management and HIPAA Compliance solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that Bonafide has become one of the latest subscribers to ClearAdvantage®, Clearwater’s multi-year managed services program that provides customers with the benefits of an integrated and efficiently executed, best-in-class cybersecurity and HIPAA compliance program.

As cyberattacks continue to plague the industry, healthcare organizations are demanding stronger cybersecurity and HIPAA compliance programs from their vendors. By partnering with Clearwater, which was rated both the top Security Advisors & Consultants and top Compliance & Risk Management solution in Black Book Market Research’s latest survey of healthcare provider IT and security professionals, Bonafide is taking proactive steps to ensure it has the right expertise and tools to meet its customers’ expectations with respect to maintaining a strong security posture and keeping pace with rapidly evolving compliance concerns.

“Throughout Bonafide’s history, we have worked with industry leaders to establish standards and best practices with respect to HIPAA and data security,” says Mark Ludwig, Bonafide Medical Group CEO. “We have established connectivity using HIPAA-standard formats with more providers, vendors, and health plans than any other company in the DME/HME space, and we currently process the most HIPAA-compliant transactions in the industry. But as the industry continues to evolve, we recognize the need to advance our approach to cybersecurity and HIPAA compliance. Clearwater is the ideal partner to help us do that. Their ClearAdvantage program provides us with ongoing access to a deep team of cybersecurity and compliance experts that know the healthcare industry inside out, software that is purpose-built to help us manage cyber and compliance risk, and a dedicated program leader to bring it all together in alignment with our business objectives.”

Bonafide has entered into an initial four-year subscription to the ClearAdvantage Protect Plus cybersecurity and risk management program which has become the go-to solution for health IT companies and digital health companies seeking to protect their organization and data and meet HIPAA compliance requirements. The program addresses a range of key concerns from governance and OCR-Quality® Risk Analysis and Risk Management and to vulnerability assessments and incident response.

“We are honored to add Bonafide Medical Group to our rapidly growing roster of ClearAdvantage subscribers,” says Clearwater CEO Steve Cagle. “Bonafide has been a healthcare technology leader and innovator for more than 25 years, and our companies share a deep commitment to securely delivering solutions that help organizations across the industry grow and succeed in the service of patients.”

About Bonafide Medical Group

Founded in 1981, Bonafide Medical Group, a cloud-based healthcare information technology company, combines its powerful DME/HME ERP software with a healthcare facility portal and other products to serve the DME/HME, Acute Care, and Long-Term Care (LTC) healthcare settings. Bonafide’s DME/HME ERP is the best business workflow management available in the industry and the only software fully and seamlessly integrated into all your management decisions. Bonafide’s core technology allows DME/HME providers to maximize efficiency, productivity, and profitability. For more information or to schedule a complimentary demonstration, visit Bonafide.com.

About Clearwater

Clearwater is the leading provider of cybersecurity, risk management, and HIPAA compliance software, consulting, and managed services for the healthcare industry. Our solutions enable organizations to avoid preventable breaches, protect patients and their data, meet regulatory requirements, and optimize cybersecurity investments. More than 400 healthcare organizations, including 70 of the nation’s largest health systems and a large universe of physician groups and digital health companies, trust Clearwater to meet their cybersecurity and compliance needs. For more information about Clearwater, please visit https://clearwatercompliance.com.

