CACI Dark Web Analytics Technology Earns Prestigious Gold Edison Award

CACI’s DarkBlue Intelligence Suite, used by defense, law enforcement, and intelligence customers, recognized for Excellence in Innovation.

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a prestigious ­­­Gold Edison Award™ for the DarkBlue Intelligence Platform, an unclassified, secure, cloud-based Software-as-a-Service data and analytics technology developed by the analyst, for the analyst to assist agencies searching and analyzing critical data on the deep and dark web and select open-source intelligence (OSINT) platforms. DarkBlue is used by defense, security, and intelligence organizations and was originally developed by Bluestone Analytics, a leader in Dark Web exploitation and analysis, which was acquired by CACI in 2021.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is honored to receive this Edison Award for the DarkBlue Intelligence Platform for in-depth digital investigations and identification of unique threats. The award is a tribute to CACI’s innovative employees who developed this distinctive technology in support of national security.”

CACI’s DarkBlue Intelligence Platform provides secure access to over five billion records of data, robust search and filtering capabilities obtaining over 500,000 new records per day, and leading analytical tools in a single intuitive interface. Integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) enables the efficient and accurate identification and searchability of high-value, mission-focused information. This mission technology helps organizations collect, structure, and prioritize complex data. This equates to targetable intelligence and the ability to exploit threats and opportunities with safe, persistent, holistic access to target and track threat actors globally.

The Edison Awards are operated by the Edison Universe, a nonprofit that recognizes, honors, and fosters innovations and innovators. CACI’s philanthropic programs support innovation and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) initiatives, which are closely aligned with The Edison Awards’ mission.

The Edison Awards honor the world’s highest-level innovations, products, services, and business leaders. The awards are among the most highly regarded and prestigious recognition honoring exemplary technology and innovation. This is CACI’s third Edison Award and second consecutive year recognized.

