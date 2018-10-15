The Great Hire: Jobot Reaches 500 People Strong

AI powered, nationwide recruiting and staffing firm, Jobot, continues its rapid growth Post-pandemic, celebrating 500 Jobot Family Members

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Jobot–Jobot continues its record growth hiring 500 Jobot family members within just four years of the company’s inception. In October of 2018, Jobot launched with just 4 employees and began building a recruiting firm based on kindness and respect, powered by their proprietary AI software, Jax™. Today the leading staffing and recruiting firm announces hitting a new milestone, 500 Jobot family members. While many companies struggle with turnover and hiring during the great resignation, Jobot continues to hire and help the top companies in the nation find the best talent.





“Less than 4 years ago, Jobot started with 4 people on 10/15/18 at 10:15 am. Flash forward to today…4/25/22…and we have grown to over 500 people strong. These 500 people believed that fortune favors the bold and bold they were! Many of whom left billion-dollar companies to join a start-up who believes kindness and respect matter,” says Heidi Golledge, Founder and CEO of Jobot.

Jobot services thousands of client companies in the United States helping match job seekers and companies in industries such as technology, healthcare, finance, construction, and engineering. Jax 3.0, Jobot’s proprietary recruiting platform, combines AI and experienced recruiters giving candidates the power to have an Instant Interview via chat in real-time as they apply is a game-changer. Jax 3.0 saves candidates and recruiters time in the process and results in filling more good jobs for clients.

Heidi Golledge is a winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award for two companies and exited a previous company for over $100 Million. Golledge has been featured in many publications such as Forbes, Fast Company, Inc. Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, and Business Insider for her expertise in building and leading successful companies as well as creating positive work cultures and innovative technology.

Golledge reflects on what the Jobot family has learned in just 3 short years.

Fortune Favors the Bold

Utilizing AI (Artificial Intelligence) to help candidates and clients find better matches also helps create a more efficient work process, giving Jobot family members every other Friday off.

Treating people with respect and kindness is more important than profit.

Every person at Jobot and partner we work with is integral to our success and should be treated as such.

Coming from a place of gratitude creates happiness and joy within our Jobot culture.

Creating a place where folks are encouraged to be their best selves every single day is an honor

Jobot is recognized as a Glassdoor Best Companies, Inc. Magazine Best Place to Work and Orange County Register Top Workplace.

Jobot blends its proprietary AI technology, Jax™, and experienced recruiters, Jobot Pros, to create the first-of-its-kind job matching engine. This unique blend of technology and recruiting expertise makes recruiting top talent and building a positive work culture within reach.

