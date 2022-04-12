Cambridge Mobile Telematics to Power HUK-COBURG’s Digital Claims Services and Notification of Rescue Services in Germany

New crash assistance and claims services are available to HUK-COBURG and HUK24 telematics customers with the Mein Auto app

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the world’s largest telematics service provider, today announced that it is powering the new automatic crash assistance and digital claims services offered by HUK-COBURG, Germany’s largest insurer for private households. The programs use CMT’s AI-driven telematics platform, DriveWell®, to automatically detect car crashes and notify an accident service reporting provider to organize rescue. The digital claims program creates digital damage reports that help customers with their claim. Both programs are free for HUK-COBURG and HUK24 telematics customers in the Mein Auto app.

“With help from partners like Cambridge Mobile Telematics, we have developed a system that optimally supports our customers in the event of a traffic accident, including notifying an accident reporting service provider to organize rescue if needed,” said Dr. Jörg Rheinländer, board member of HUK-COBURG. “Our new digital claims service is another milestone made possible by our telematics product. We now offer our customers not only cheaper insurance, but faster claims resolution with digital damage reporting as well.”

“With its new crash assistance and digital claims services, HUK-COBURG can provide their customers with emergency assistance, more peace of mind on the road, and an easier and faster claims experience after a car crash,” said William Powers, CEO and founder of CMT. “CMT is proud to partner with HUK-COBURG to bring these innovative telematics products to Germany and help them make roads safer.”

CMT’s DriveWell® platform leverages advanced signal processing and AI to analyze digital driving data from IoT devices, including smartphones, proprietary Tags, connected vehicles, dashcams, and third-party devices. When the platform detects a crash, it can alert accident reporting services, which will contact the driver and notify emergency services if necessary. Auto insurers also use this digital crash data to offer customers proactive claims services.

CMT launched its first crash detection program in 2015. It currently powers 80 telematics programs around the world, with millions of drivers using crash assistance and proactive claims services today. The crash and claims assistance options are available for Telematik Plus customers now.

About HUK-COBURG

With more than twelve million customers, HUK-COBURG is the largest insurer for private households traditionally offering competitively priced products in the lines of motor insurance, liability/accident/property and legal expenses insurance as well as private health insurance, life insurance and private pension insurance. With a premium income of EUR 8.2 billion in 2021, it is among the ten largest German insurance groups. Its traditional focus is on motor insurance: with more than 13 million insured vehicles, it is Germany’s largest car insurer. It is also one of the largest providers of home contents and personal liability insurance in the German market. HUK-COBURG is headquartered in Coburg and has more than 10,000 employees.

About Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) is the world’s largest telematics service provider. Its mission is to make the world’s roads and drivers safer. The company’s AI-driven platform, DriveWell®, gathers sensor data from millions of IoT devices — including smartphones, proprietary Tags, connected vehicles, dashcams, and third-party devices — and fuses them with contextual data to create a unified view of vehicle and driver behavior. Companies from personal and commercial auto insurance, automotive, rideshare, smart cities, wireless, financial services, and family safety industries use insights from CMT’s platform to power their risk assessment, safety, claims, and driver improvement programs. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with offices in Budapest, Chennai, Seattle, and Tokyo, CMT serves millions of people through 80 programs in 18 countries, including 21 of the top 25 US auto insurers.

