Insight Wins VMware North America 2022 Partner Value Award

Winner recognized for ability as a solutions integrator to drive business growth and ROI with VMware solutions

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, announced today it has been awarded the VMware 2022 Partner Value Award for North America. This award recognizes Insight for delivering VMware business growth and providing customers with high-value results and support.

“Insight had a significant impact with VMware’s customers by helping them quickly reimagine their businesses and reinvent their services to keep the economy moving forward,” said Bill Swales, vice president, Americas Partner Organization, VMware. “In a year where collectively we navigated a new normal, partners such as Insight were a force for positive change — helping businesses to adapt rapidly, stabilize and emerge more resilient amid an unpredictable market. VMware is proud of the value Insight continuously delivers to its clients.”

As a solutions integrator, Insight is strategically positioned to tackle the complex, multilayered change that organizations are navigating today. With Insight’s holistic approach to transformation and VMware’s vast portfolio, clients are able to pivot quickly and intentionally across critical areas like data center, mobility, security, cloud and more.

“In a software-driven world, things move fast, and it’s often tempting to adopt toolsets without considering their broader impact on the organization. It is imperative that people, process and platform are considered holistically,” said Juan Orlandini, Insight’s chief architect and distinguished engineer. “Partnering with solutions integrators reflects VMware’s commitment to strategic adoption, complete solutions and services that fully align VMware’s world-class suite of offerings with critical business needs.”

The VMware Partner Achievement Awards program is conducted in partnership with technology research firm IDC, which reviewed and evaluated award submissions against the criteria for each category. Partners were recognized for their achievements in delivering VMware technologies and solutions that helped clients move to modern, cloud-centric architectures and transform their businesses. They were selected for their ability to help clients leverage VMware solutions in combination with next-gen technologies to lead the industry.

To learn more about Insight’s end-to-end digital transformation solutions, visit insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and certified as a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

VMware is a registered trademark of VMware, Inc. in the United States, and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

