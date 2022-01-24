Cantaloupe, Inc. to Showcase Next-Generation Technology Available for Autonomous Retailers at The NAMA Show 2022

Senior Leaders to Provide Insights into the Changing Landscape, Utilizing Next Generation Tools to Monetize Data and the Role of Innovation

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CTLP #artificialintelligence—Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced the lineup of next-generation products, services and technology it will be showcasing during the NAMA Show 2022 in Chicago April 6 – 8. According to the Company, newly released products and services will be available for demo in Booth #1009, and will showcase innovative artificial intelligence solutions, next-generation POS touchscreens, and its newest advancements in Seed™ technology.

“In line with this year’s theme of ‘Convenience Service Reimagined,’ we are thrilled to be bringing the most innovative products, technology and solutions to our booth at The NAMA Show 2022,” said Sean Feeney, Chief Executive Officer at Cantaloupe, Inc. “The last two years have really catapulted the industry into the future. By being able to quickly innovate to keep up with both our customers’ as well as consumers’ expectations for autonomous, unattended retail experiences, we are ensuring our operators have the tools they need to thrive in the new post-pandemic world of retail.”

Within the booth, Cantaloupe will be showcasing and demonstrating the following products:

HIVERY Enhance™ Integration: HIVERY’s partnership with Cantaloupe brings a user-friendly artificial intelligence and machine-learning-based technology solution to Cantaloupe Seed customers. Available for purchase now, HIVERY’s integration with Cantaloupe’s Seed platform, specifically Seed Pro™ and Seed Office™, delivers powerful new product recommendations and targeted space-to-sales optimization, with proprietary algorithms that enable customers to boost top-line revenue and improve operational efficiencies.

ePort® Engage Series: Experience Cantaloupe's latest ePort cashless device technology with the ePort Engage Series, including both its ePort Engage and ePort Engage Combo which give retailers the ability to captivate consumers in new ways and enabling truly frictionless purchasing. The ePort Engage and ePort Engage Combo are available for purchase now.

Next Generation Yoke™ Platform & Yoke POS+: On display and available for demo, will be the recently upgraded Yoke Platform and Yoke POS+ kiosk solution that enables both cashless and cash acceptance. The upgraded Yoke Platform, available now, features the newly unveiled software version, which includes an enhanced consumer interface, customized promotions, and loyalty programs, as well as unique Yoke Pay™ mobile app engagement features. The Yoke POS+ is expected to be available to customers early Summer 2022.

Seed Software Enhancements: Highlighted in the booth and available now, are new Seed technology features focused on improving operational efficiencies for customers. Remote Price Change, Newly Released Compatibility Report: With Remote Price Change (RPC), operators can now utilize Cantaloupe's RPC Compatibility Report to quickly and easily determine the machines that are already equipped to accept remote price changes, along with those that may require a card reader or firmware upgrade. This reporting feature better enables customers to prioritize the machines and locations for leveraging RPC. Seed Warehouse App: Cantaloupe's Seed Warehouse App, included with Seed Office, enables greater control over inventory, better visibility into warehouse operations, and is equipped with an easy-to-use interface for customers, all via the next-generation mobile and tablet-optimized platform.

Highlighted in the booth and available now, are new Seed technology features focused on improving operational efficiencies for customers. Touchless Vending: In partnership with Vendekin, Cantaloupe’s new touchless vending experience is now available through a mobile experience. Demos will show how consumers will be able to scan a machine’s unique QR code, select items from a menu of all the offerings in the machine and pay for their selection, all from their smart phone or via card reader. This new functionality utilizes a mobile browser app, and a monthly fee plus a one-time device purchase is required.

Senior leaders at Cantaloupe are also going to be leading and participating in discussions on the current state of unattended retail, consumer expectations and innovation.

The Birdseye View of Changing Consumer Environments : Moderated by Cantaloupe CEO Sean Feeney on April 6 between 9:00am – 9:50am CT, the fireside chat will take a strategic look at expanding unattended retail’s presence among different environments. Join executives and leaders who will share their outlook on how the unattended retail surge is likely to unfold throughout different locations.

: Moderated by Cantaloupe CEO on April 6 between 9:00am – 9:50am CT, the fireside chat will take a strategic look at expanding unattended retail’s presence among different environments. Join executives and leaders who will share their outlook on how the unattended retail surge is likely to unfold throughout different locations. Taking Calculated Risks with Technical Innovations : On April 6 between 11:00am and 11:50am CT, Cantaloupe’s Chief Operating Officer, Ravi Venkatesan , will moderate a discussion about how to distinguish short-lived trends and long-term solutions, and how operators can best determine appropriate timing when introducing new tech to their business.

: On April 6 between 11:00am and 11:50am CT, Cantaloupe’s Chief Operating Officer, , will moderate a discussion about how to distinguish short-lived trends and long-term solutions, and how operators can best determine appropriate timing when introducing new tech to their business. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Better Serve your Customers: Located on the Show Floor Main Stage, Bill Bartholic, Vice President of Enterprise Sales, will participate in a panel presentation on April 7 between 10:15am – 10:45am CT on finding the right tools that can help operators utilize technology such as AI to be more efficient in driving sales and turning data into revenue.

To view all the latest products and services Cantaloupe will feature at the NAMA Show 2022, click here.

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more can run their businesses more proactively, predictably and competitively.

