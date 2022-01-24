Carla Harris Named to MetLife’s Board of Directors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Carla Harris has been elected to its board of directors, effective April 27, 2022.





Harris is a senior client advisor at Morgan Stanley, where she serves as co-portfolio manager of the Next Level Fund; works closely with the Multicultural Innovation Lab, which she helped found; hosts the award-winning “Access and Opportunity” podcast; and advises on client matters. Prior, she led Morgan Stanley’s Emerging Manager Platform, the equity capital markets effort for the consumer and retail industries, and was responsible for equity private placements.

In her 35-year career with Morgan Stanley, Harris has had extensive industry experiences in the technology, media, retail, telecommunications, transportation, industrial, and healthcare sectors. For more than a decade, Harris was a senior member of the equity syndicate desk and executed initial public offerings for UPS, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Ariba, and Redback; the General Motors sub-IPO of Delphi Automotive; and the $3.2 billion common stock transaction for Immunex Corporation.

“I am pleased to welcome Carla to MetLife’s board of directors,” said R. Glenn Hubbard, chairman of MetLife, Inc. “During her more than three decades of experience, Carla has been a visionary leader. Her vast experience and knowledge across financial services and other industry sectors will serve MetLife exceptionally well.”

MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf added: “Carla is a great addition to the MetLife board, and I look forward to working with her as we continue to execute on our Next Horizon strategy and to deliver long-term value to all our stakeholders.”

Harris is a member of the board of Walmart, Cummins, Inc., SEO (Sponsors for Educational Opportunity), Sesame Workshop and Mother Cabrini Foundation. She is also a member of the board of overseers of Harvard University. Previously, she served as chair of the board of the Morgan Stanley Foundation and of The Executive Leadership Council. In addition, Harris was co-chair of the National Social Action Commission of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

In August 2013, Harris was appointed by President Barack Obama to chair the National Women’s Business Council.

Among her many accolades, Harris has been named to Fortune’s list of “The 50 Most Powerful Black Executives in Corporate America,” American Banker’s “Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance” list, Black Enterprise’s “Top 75 Most Powerful Women in Business” and “Top 75 African Americans on Wall Street” lists, Essence’s list of “The 50 Women Who are Shaping the World,” and Ebony’s “Power 100” and “15 Corporate Women at the Top” lists.

Harris is the author of several books, including “Strategize to Win”, “Expect to Win”, and the soon-to-be-released “Lead To Win”.

Harris received her Bachelor of Arts in economics from Harvard University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

With the addition of Harris, the MetLife board will be comprised of 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Contacts

For Media:

Meredith Hyland



212-578-9415



[email protected]

For Investors:

John Hall



212-578-7888



[email protected]