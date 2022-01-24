Aramark Sports + Entertainment Unveils New Brand Identity and Mark Your Moment Campaign for Start of 2022 MLB Season

New Culinary and Tech Innovations at the Nine MLB Stadiums Aramark Serves Reflect Commitment to Creating Immersive Guest Experiences and Memorable Moments

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As Opening Day for the 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) season approaches, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the award-winning food and beverage partner of nine MLB stadiums, has unveiled a new brand identity for its Aramark Sports + Entertainment (S+E) division, in addition to a signature marketing campaign titled Mark Your Moment.

Aramark S+E’s refreshed look and feel represents the brand’s distinct and premium approach to the guest experience and a commitment to creating captivating, immersive moments that matter.

“Now more than ever, consumers are placing value on the ability to get out into the world and enjoy unparalleled experiences,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. “We are launching our Mark Your Moment campaign just in time for the highly-anticipated MLB season as a call to action meant to inspire fans to cherish each moment and make every experience their own. By embracing the unique qualities of each venue and market we serve across North America, our goal is to deliver creative cuisine, innovative service technology, and coveted merchandise, and really showcase all that Aramark Sports + Entertainment has to offer.”

For the 2022 MLB season, Aramark S+E and its partners at Citi Field, Citizens Bank Park, Coors Field, Fenway Park, Kauffman Stadium, Minute Maid Park, PNC Park, Rogers Centre, and Oakland Coliseum, are introducing a variety of new culinary and tech offerings to drive fan engagement and make every moment count.

NEW FOOD:

Aramark S+E’s new program, Dare to Pair, will celebrate unlikely, yet delicious, food combinations. With everything from PBJ Burgers to Fluffer Nutter Fries, these culinary treats are a grand slam:

Citi Field (New York Mets) – Lil’ Chicken & Waffles: Fried chicken, waffles, lemon honey, and maple syrup. (Section 102)

(New York Mets) Fried chicken, waffles, lemon honey, and maple syrup. (Section 102) Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies) – PBJ Burger: Special-blend Boardwalk Burger topped with peanut butter, jalapeño jelly, American cheese, and bacon on a brioche bun. (Boardwalk Eats, Section 142)

(Philadelphia Phillies) Special-blend Boardwalk Burger topped with peanut butter, jalapeño jelly, American cheese, and bacon on a brioche bun. (Boardwalk Eats, Section 142) Coors Field (Colorado Rockies) – Elvis Shake: Crème de banana, soft serve ice cream, peanut butter sauce, Cracker Jack, and candied bacon. (Helton Burger Shack, Section 153)

(Colorado Rockies) Crème de banana, soft serve ice cream, peanut butter sauce, Cracker Jack, and candied bacon. (Helton Burger Shack, Section 153) Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox) – Fluffer Nutter Fries: Sweet potato fries, crushed peanuts, cilantro, peanut sauce, and fluff sauce. (Stand 2)

(Boston Red Sox) Sweet potato fries, crushed peanuts, cilantro, peanut sauce, and fluff sauce. (Stand 2) Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City Royals) – BBQ Reese’s Sandwich: Pulled pork, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups, and bacon bits. (The BBQ Pit, Section 251)

(Kansas City Royals) Pulled pork, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups, and bacon bits. (The BBQ Pit, Section 251) Minute Maid Park (Houston Astros) – La Pina Dog: All beef hot dog, grilled and topped with fresh smoked pineapple, candied jalapeños, and teriyaki glaze. (Section 132)

(Houston Astros) All beef hot dog, grilled and topped with fresh smoked pineapple, candied jalapeños, and teriyaki glaze. (Section 132) PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates) – Burgh Katsu: Cucumber kimchi, mini pierogies, bread fried ham, and hoisin aioli on a toasted roll. (Bierbauer’s, Section 213)

(Pittsburgh Pirates) Cucumber kimchi, mini pierogies, bread fried ham, and hoisin aioli on a toasted roll. (Bierbauer’s, Section 213) Rogers Centre (Toronto Blue Jays) – Pickle Poutine: Fried pickle straws, peanut butter gravy, cheese curds, bacon bits, and fresh dill scallions. (Right Field Market, Section 109)

(Toronto Blue Jays) Fried pickle straws, peanut butter gravy, cheese curds, bacon bits, and fresh dill scallions. (Right Field Market, Section 109) Oakland Coliseum (Oakland A’s) – Flaming Hot Cheesesteak: Chopped steak, Flaming Hot Cheetos, chopped onions, and Cheez Whiz on a Hoagie. (Oakland STReats, Treehouse Plaza)

No gameday is complete without a ballpark classic, and this season’s menus have new twists on fan-favorites like hot dogs, nachos, wings, fries, burgers, and sandwiches:

Hot Dogs: Jalapeño Cheetos Hot Dog (Fenway Park) – Kayem beef hot dog, semi-crushed Cheetos, nacho cheese, chopped bacon, jalapeños, and diced red onions. (Truly Overlook Stand and Test Kitchen, Big Concourse) Reuben Dog ( PNC Park) – Smallman Street Deli corned beef, kraut, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese on a Martin’s potato roll. (Deli Dogs, Section 135) Oaktown Dog (Oakland Coliseum) – Topped with chili, cheese, and grilled onions. Selection of limited-edition dogs available at new Hometown Dogs portable. (Section 102)

Nachos: Adobo Beef Nachos (PNC Park) – Corn tortilla chips, queso sauce, black beans, jalapeños, scallions, cilantro lime crema, and salsa. (Nachorita, Section 138) Tostitos Walking Nacho (Minute Maid Park) – Doritos with queso blanco, pico de gallo, crema, and red chicken, green chicken, or pork carnitas. (Walking Nacho, Section 255) Wicked Chicken Nachos (Citizens Bank Park) – Crisp tortilla chips, loaded with shredded cheddar jack cheese, American cheese sauce, scallions, thin-sliced chicken, and choice of PJ Whelihan’s Famous Sauces. (PJ Whelihan’s Stand, Ashburn Alley)

Wings: Confit Chicken Wings (Citi Field) – Chicken wings served with cool ranch dipping sauce. (Caesar’s Lounge & Sportsbook, Excelsior Level) Smoked Wings (Kauffman Stadium) – House-smoked chicken wings served with an assortment of dipping sauces. (Flings & Wings, Section 252)

Fries: Bases Loaded Fries (Citi Field) – Seasoned fries, pulled pork, cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños, and Pig Beach Vinegar BBQ Sauce. (Pig Beach, Promenade Level) Cheeseburger Lattice Fries (Rogers Centre) – Crispy golden fried lattice cut potatoes, braised burger topping, aged cheddar cheese, and Heinz Mayochup™. (Chef’s Plate, Section 125) Denver Steak & Cheese Fries (Coors Field) – Chopped sirloin, fries, white queso sauce, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, steak sauce, pepper and onion blend, and chopped scallions. (Stands 134, 218, 243, 330) Grande Papas Nacho Fries (Minute Maid Park) – Beef carnitas, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, crema, elote, and pico de gallo on French fries. (Elote, Section 124)

Burgers and Sandwiches: Brisket Grilled Cheese (Kauffman Stadium) – Smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese on Texas toast. (KC Press, Section 230) Hangry Canadian Burger (Rogers Centre) – Six-ounce, fresh beef patty in a potato bun, topped with fried cheese curds, crispy applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Heinz Hanch™ sauce. (Chef’s Plate, Section 125) House Smoked Pastrami Sandwich (Minute Maid Park) – House-brined and smoked brisket with Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and housemaid dressing on rye bread. (Section 116) Louisiana Red Hot Chicken Sandwich (Coors Field) – Spicy fried chicken breast, pickles, mayonnaise and Louisiana Hot Sauce mix, lettuce, tomato, and Louisiana bacon on a bun. (Stands 125, 144, 226, 239, 306, 323) Ranch Burger (PNC Park) – Double patty, pub cheese, house pickles, shredded iceberg lettuce, and ranch dressing. (Cannonball Burger, Section 146) Truly Awesome Burger (Fenway Park) – Savenor’s Butter Smash Burger, melted Vermont cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and thousand island dressing on a brioche roll. (Truly Terrace)



NEW CONCEPTS AND PARTNERSHIPS:

Citi Field, Citizens Bank Park, Fenway Park, Kauffman Stadium, Minute Maid Park, and Oakland Coliseum have expanded their offerings to include local partners and Aramark proprietary concepts:

Citi Field (New York Mets) Coming to Taste of the City are Amazin’ Chicken Co. , Metropolitan Fry Factory , and Tacocina . The Field Level food court will serve up everything from chicken tenders and cheesy tater kegs (Amazin’ Chicken Co.) to hand-cut fries (Metropolitan Fry Factory), and chicken tinga tacos (Tacocina). New in the Jim Beam Highball Club is Murray’s Mac & Cheese , offering classic mac and buffalo mac topped with grilled chicken and buffalo sauce. (Promenade Level)

Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies) Brewerytown will make its debut in May 2022 with premium and domestic beers across a 20-kiosk portable. (Section 111) Heads up! Jersey Shore legend, is coming to Ashburn Alley, and a Phillies legend will be hitting it out of the park in Section 120. More details to come!

Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox) The family-owned and operated Sal’s Pizza is coming to Fenway Park. Using the best ingredients and freshly stretched dough daily, Salvatore and Nick Lupoli’s top-quality pizza will be sold throughout the ballpark. MingsBings , created by James Beard Award-Winner Chef Ming Tsa, will bring its renowned East meets West cuisine and innovative food featuring delicious, healthy ingredients. Items will be sold on Jersey Street, in-seat service, and on the Sam Adams Deck.

Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City Royals) Frozen Ropes (Section 216) will serve up frozen cocktail combinations in a souvenir KC Royals beverage bat, along with draft and packaged beer, water, and soft drinks. Kauffman Stadium is expanding upon staples Bullpen Burger (Sections 250, 308, 413) and Tenders Love and Chicken (Sections 206, 308, 427). New Signatures at the K concept (Section 314) will offer a range of favorite dishes from Rivals, Craft & Draft, and Diamond Club, all in one location.

Minute Maid Park (Houston Astros) El Tiempo, a 24-year-old, Houston Tex Mex tradition, is coming to the ballpark with classic fajita beef, chicken, and carnitas tacos on homemade tortillas, paired with the classic frozen margarita. (Mezzanine, Center Field)

Oakland Coliseum (Oakland A’s) Top Taco, Aramark S+E’s signature Mexican food concept will open in Section 117 with taco favorites like Korean brisket and adobo chicken.



NEW TECH:

All ballparks across the Aramark S+E portfolio will feature new, state-of-the-art tech amenities advancements for ordering and check out, including:

AI Self-Checkout: Aramark’s grab-and-go, touchless Mashgin and Caper smart-checkout devices will be at new Drink Mkt locations at Citizen Bank Park (Section 138), Fenway Park’s Truly Overlook Stand, and Coors Field’s Fan Favorite Express. Additionally, a Walk Thru Brew location will be added to Fenway Park’s Kettle One Deck, selling craft beer and canned cocktails.

Aramark’s grab-and-go, touchless and smart-checkout devices will be at new Drink Mkt locations at Citizen Bank Park (Section 138), Fenway Park’s Truly Overlook Stand, and Coors Field’s Fan Favorite Express. Additionally, a location will be added to Fenway Park’s Kettle One Deck, selling craft beer and canned cocktails. Bartesian: The Bartesian cocktail machine provides bar-quality cocktails in less than 30 seconds per serve. Citizens Bank Park, Fenway Park, Kauffman Stadium, Minute Maid Park, and Oakland Coliseum will deploy mixology machines in premium suites and mobile bar carts.

The cocktail machine provides bar-quality cocktails in less than 30 seconds per serve. Citizens Bank Park, Fenway Park, Kauffman Stadium, Minute Maid Park, and Oakland Coliseum will deploy mixology machines in premium suites and mobile bar carts. Kiosk Ordering: Tapin2 self-order kiosks will be offered at Kauffman Stadium, Minute Maid Park, in the new outfield at PNC Park, and at the new Truly Terrace at Fenway Park.

self-order kiosks will be offered at Kauffman Stadium, Minute Maid Park, in the new outfield at PNC Park, and at the new Truly Terrace at Fenway Park. Mobile Ordering: All nine venues will offer expanded mobile ordering capabilities, including the availability of Uber Eats at Minute Maid Park.

