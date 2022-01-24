CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CCCS) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock by existing stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”), at a price to the public of $9.70 per share (the “Offering”). The Offering is expected to close on or about April 11, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The Offering consists entirely of shares of common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholders, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of the Company’s common stock.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, Piper Sandler, William Blair and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. Barrington Research and CJS Securities are acting as co-managers.

The Company has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-259142) (including a base prospectus), which has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company has also filed a preliminary prospectus supplement with the SEC for the Offering. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, as well as copies of the final prospectus supplement once available, may be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone: (866) 718-1649, or Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Offering, including the expected closing. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; the execution of our growth strategy, the health of our industry, claim volumes and market conditions; changes to applicable laws and regulations and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

