10ZiG Technology Joined by Microsoft for Upcoming Webinar – Windows 365 Cloud PC managed by 10ZiG & Microsoft Endpoint Management (MEM)

LEICESTER, UK – 10ZiG are thrilled to welcome Christiaan Brinkhoff, Principal PM and Community Lead, Windows 365 at Microsoft to talk alongside our Technical Solutions Architect Jason Hudson in our joint Windows 365 Cloud PC focused webinar in April.

In this session on April 13th, you’ll learn how to create the full Windows 365 Cloud PC experience, delivering it with 10ZiG Thin Clients and how to seamlessly manage them with Microsoft Endpoint Management (MEM).

Topics covered include



What is Windows 365 Cloud PC? Licensing & Roadmap

How to create device groups and how the enrolment process works at the 10ZiG endpoint.

How the 10ZiG Manager can also be used to create a similar outcome.

How to create ‘Configuration Profiles’ for your 10ZiG endpoints and how to fine tune and tweak them.

How to set-up ‘Kiosk Mode’ by harnessing the power of Microsoft’s Shell Launcher v.2. (Providing secure and manageable access to AVD or Windows 365 Cloud PC).

Setting up auto-subscription to your AVD and Windows 365 resources.

Creating a Windows 365 Cloud PC, including selection, configuration and assigning a user to the license.

Setting up and demonstrating Microsoft Teams optimization inside the Cloud PC with audio and video redirecting to the 10ZiG 6010q W10 IoT Thin Client.

You can register for the event HERE: https://bit.ly/10ZiGMicrosoft365CloudPC.

About 10ZiG

10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoint devices for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), DaaS and SaaS. We provide leading Intel and AMD based Dual and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for Citrix, Citrix Cloud (DaaS), Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, Microsoft (Azure Virtual Desktops (AVD), Microsoft RDP, Windows 365 (Cloud PC), VMware Horizon, VMware On-Premises and VMware Public/Private Cloud environments, in addition to a full range of Teradici PCoIP Zero Clients. Free, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and the free “The 10ZiG Manager™” software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses, gives us our cutting edge.

