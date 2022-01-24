SolidProof Will Soon Make Its Auto Audit Tool Available for Everyone

Handewitt, Germany–(Newsfile Corp. – April 6, 2022) – After introducing the SolidProof Automated Auto Tool (SAAT), the German audit company is ready to make the product available on a large scale. We are all aware of the massive success that Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is having, but we cannot ignore its security and stability threats.

The developing team plans to release this significant update by the end of April, and users will finally be able to get their hands on this innovative tool.

A New Exciting Feature Available for Everyone

In order to detect faults, mistakes, and inefficiencies in any DeFi project’s smart contract, SAAT uses pre-installed parameters. SolidProof’s skilled staff can accurately provide audit reports on time and transparently.

As a result, SolidProof can examine extremely complicated smart contracts thanks to its automated audits. Anyone familiar with smart contracts will quickly understand how challenging it can be to audit every one of them manually, which is why this feature attracts the market’s interest.

After the automatic review, SolidProof auditors deliver an audit report to the development team. The severity of current vulnerabilities is evaluated in this deliverable using three levels: critical, medium, and low.

The auditors then provide suggestions for resolving any remaining issues or inefficiencies in the system. They work with the project’s backers to resolve any flaws that have been discovered. In the end, the team produces the final audit report and a certificate proving that the project is safe for widespread usage.

We expect to see SolidProof’s new tool at the end of the current month, promising to have an essential service for blockchain projects to detect hard-to-find. The system will play a key role in boosting DeFi projects’ safety and building trust with their customers.

Other Exciting News for SolidProof

To understand the success of SolidProof, one can find it helpful to look at the project “live tracker” feature that the audit company introduced in November 2021. This counter shows over 500 projects in SolidProof’s ecosystem, indicating that the group has a lifetime experience that goes beyond 1,000 crypto projects.

Among the teams that decided to trust SolidProof, we can find big names in the blockchain industry. If we wanted to mention just a few of them, we could include Cult DAO, UniCrypt, Kryxivia, and Arker.

But that’s not all: the marketing business is expanding every week and adding new services to the SolidProof media kit, which is available on the company’s website. Furthermore, the team began to award a “Gold Status” accreditation to the projects that follow the industry’s best-practice on its website and Twitter page.

Finally, SolidProof has decided to expand its business in the Asian market. The team wishes to introduce several tools to overcome language obstacles and raise the level of verification for Asian professionals and documents providing KYC services.

About SolidProof

In order to protect DeFi investors, the German-based security company gives rising businesses the tools they need to find and fix any security gaps that may be exploited. Additionally, SolidProof provides KYC scanning services as part of its bespoke solution. Their job is to check clients’ transactional data to uncover fraud, money laundering, or terrorist funding issues.

For developers, the audit firm’s security solutions may be used to improve investor trust in SolidProof.io. Check out the social media accounts below to interact with the SolidProof community and learn more about how the business enhances the security of DeFi smart contracts.

