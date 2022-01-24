CCS Rebrands as Aurora

LONDON, UK – Leading managed print and ICT provider, Corona Corporate Solutions (CCS), has rebranded as Aurora with immediate effect.

The company has relaunched with new values, new differentiation and new propositions. Specifically, Aurora is launching a new solution to assist customers with home workers and a new range of service packages.

CEO, Andy Moffitt, commented “we are transforming to become more relevant to the changed world we find ourselves in. Whilst we remain proud of everything we achieved as CCS, we are incredibly excited about our future as Aurora”.

For more information, please visit: www.weareaurora.co.uk or call 0207 503 3000

About Aurora

Aurora is a leading digital print solution provider in the UK and a highly specialised business telecoms provider. We offer a consolidated product and service portfolio from Konica Minolta, Ricoh and Canon to name a few partners, which focus on helping organisations to improve efficiency, increase productivity and reduce costs.

Media Contact: Daniel Cloke, Director of Sales Operations: [email protected]

