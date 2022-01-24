UltimateSuite Appoints Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Partnerships for Continued Growth

Company doubles-down on expansion plans with two executive appointments and new international offices

Prague, The Czech Republic – April 4th, 2022 – UltimateSuite, the task mining company, today announced the appointment of Carina Hoogeveen as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Philip Strange as Head of Channel and Alliances. The two new appointments are a core part of UltimateSuite’s strategic growth plans as it scales the business globally. In addition, the company also today announced that it has expanded its physical footprint, opening new offices in Hamburg, Germany and Seattle, USA as it continues its global growth trajectory.

Carina will oversee all disciplines under the marketing function to build brand awareness and drive business growth. She brings considerable knowledge of both software and Software-as-a-Service and experience delivering impactful go-to-market strategies, having previously held senior marketing executive roles at Sirion Labs, Icertis and Coupa.

Philip joins the team to develop and manage the company’s partnership program. As an expert in the Channel space, Philip will bolster UltimateSuite’s global footprint by increasing relationships with Systems Integrators, Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Technology Alliance Partners – building a global partner ecosystem and broadening the customer base.

“We are making significant progress with new teams, new offices and new products. Our aim to continue growing our skills and tools begins with growing our team and hiring the best people to deliver on our vision,” said Robert Samanek, CEO and Founder at UltimateSuite. “Carina and Philip bring a tremendous amount of expertise and experience. They share our goal of Operational Excellence and understand why that starts with Task Mining. Their experience has demonstrated an ability to work through customer challenges to build robust companies and strong partnerships. We are excited to be working with them to support businesses in their quest for maximum efficiency and ROI gains.”

“Hiring not one but two senior executives during a period that has been challenging for many is testament to UltimateSuite’s commitment to growth and resilience in tough times. We share a common goal, to make sure we reach as many businesses as possible for real and lasting operational change. Gathering insights about manual processes and understanding how they might be better executed, is the very first step to revolutionizing business operations. And I personally am very excited to be working with such an exciting a company that boasts such a compelling proposition,” said Carina Hoogeveen, Chief Marketing Officer, UltimateSuite.

UltimateSuite operates out of its head office in Prague, Czech Republic and has offices in London, United Kingdom, Hamburg, Germany and Seattle, USA.

About UltimateSuite

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, UltimateSuite pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with Task Mining and automation. The AI-powered, process and task mining company helps companies boost their operational efficiencies through its suite of data-driven workforce management, process management and automation solutions. Endorsed by analysts including the firm Deep Analysis, which named UltimateSuite as a market leader in the Task Mining space, the company is armed with cutting-edge task mining and RPA capabilities which propel its customers’ digital journey, transforming their businesses into efficiency-driven powerhouses by injecting ROI-proven insights. With a laser-sharp focus on automating manual tasks and enabling productivity improvements, UltimateSuite is trusted by global organizations like Société Générale, Generali, Nielsen, Volkswagen Financial Services, amongst various other companies from across industries for all their automation requirements. For more information visit www.ultimatesuite.com or follow @UltimateSuite.

