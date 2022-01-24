Cheniere Launches Collaboration with Midstream Companies, Technology Providers and Academic Institutions to Quantify, Monitor, Report and Verify GHG Emissions

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) today announced a collaboration with natural gas midstream companies, methane detection technology providers, and leading academic institutions to implement quantification, monitoring, reporting and verification (“QMRV”) of greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions at natural gas gathering, processing, transmission, and storage systems specific to Cheniere’s supply chain. The program is intended to improve the overall understanding of GHG emissions and further the deployment of advanced monitoring technologies and protocols. This collaboration builds upon Cheniere’s ongoing QMRV collaboration with natural gas producers and liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) shipping providers, both of which commenced in 2021. These QMRV programs support Cheniere’s climate strategy initiatives, including the Company’s plan to provide Cargo Emissions Tags (“CE Tags”) to customers beginning this year.

The midstream QMRV work will be conducted by emissions researchers from Colorado State University and the University of Texas. The measurement protocol designed by the research group and Cheniere will be field tested at facilities operated by the participating companies, which include Kinder Morgan, Inc., Williams Companies, Inc., MPLX LP, DT Midstream, Inc., and Crestwood Equity Partners LP. Cheniere is also a participant in the program through the Creole Trail Pipeline and Gillis compressor station.

The midstream QMRV program involves a combination of ground-based, aerial, and drone-based emissions monitoring technologies. The midstream QMRV program requires emissions monitoring over at least a six-month period, with all data independently analyzed and verified by the project’s academic partners. At the Gillis compressor station, the R&D initiative will also test multiple continuous emissions monitors to assess the performance of these technologies.

“Together with our partners on this project and across our LNG value chain, we are working collaboratively to maximize the climate benefits and environmental competitiveness of U.S. natural gas and Cheniere’s LNG,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Including the Creole Trail Pipeline and Gillis compressor station in this phase of our QMRV work further evidences our commitment to science-based, data-driven environmental transparency.”

“Emissions quantification requires scientifically rigorous methods that are unique to each segment of the industry. This first-of-its-kind R&D project will investigate emissions performance at multiple midstream facilities not just by short-duration spot checks, but over several months, employing multiple monitoring technologies at multiple scales,” said Dan Zimmerle, the principal investigator on the project from Colorado State University who also serves as the Director of the school’s Methane Emissions Program.

“It is vital for both public policy and science that we have empirically driven measurement protocols, and importantly that the complex and voluminous data collected is independently analyzed and verified by the scientific community,” said Dr. Arvind Ravikumar, from the University of Texas Cockrell School of Engineering’s Sustainable Energy Development Lab.

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected total production capacity of approximately 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG in operation. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Included among “forward-looking statements” are, among other things, (i) statements regarding Cheniere’s financial and operational guidance, business strategy, plans and objectives, including the development, construction and operation of liquefaction facilities, (ii) statements regarding regulatory authorization and approval expectations, (iii) statements expressing beliefs and expectations regarding the development of Cheniere’s LNG terminal and pipeline businesses, including liquefaction facilities, (iv) statements regarding the business operations and prospects of third-parties, (v) statements regarding potential financing arrangements, (vi) statements regarding future discussions and entry into contracts, (vii) statements relating to Cheniere’s capital deployment, including intent, ability, extent, and timing of capital expenditures, debt repayment, dividends, and share repurchases, and (viii) statements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business and operating results. Although Cheniere believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Cheniere’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in Cheniere’s periodic reports that are filed with and available from the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required under the securities laws, Cheniere does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

