Surmodics to Webcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call on April 27

Webcast is Live at 7:30 a.m. (CT)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today announced that it will host a live webcast of its second quarter fiscal 2022 conference call on Wednesday, April 27, at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). The Company will issue an earnings news release before the market opens that morning.

Gary Maharaj, president and chief executive officer, and Tim Arens, senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer, will recap the second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and accomplishments. To access the webcast, navigate to upcoming events under the events and presentations tab within the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at https://surmodics.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. To join the live call click here or dial 888-394-8218 and enter conference call ID passcode 9978316.

An audio replay will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday, April 27, until 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 4, and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering conference call ID passcode 9978316. In addition, the conference call audio and transcript will be archived on the Company’s website following the call.

Surmodics is a leading provider of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics is pursuing development and commercialization of highly differentiated medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company's expertise in proprietary surface technologies, along with enhanced device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company mission remains to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

