Chime Launches Enterprise Platform to Accelerate Profitable Growth for Brokerages

PHOENIX, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chime Technologies, an award-winning real estate technology innovator, today unveiled the Chime Enterprise platform, developed to help large brokerages accelerate profitable growth by boosting agent productivity. Expressly developed to support the complex organizational structure of most brokerages, the centralized sales acceleration platform combines Chime’s award-winning CRM with best of breed marketing automations and includes significant customizable features such as a flexible account structure, lead routing options, and permission profiles. Featuring single sign-on capabilities, Chime Enterprise is easy to access, helping to improve agent adoption and drive faster results. The Enterprise platform also offers extensive white label options to help brokerages amplify brand loyalty efforts. By empowering agents with Chime’s innovative new platform, forward thinking brokerages are well positioned to attract and retain strategic, top producing agents across the country. To learn more about Chime Enterprise, visit HERE .

Flexible Account Structure Supports Unique Brokerage Model

Chime Enterprise features a flexible account structure to support any organization structure or business model including multiple user types, roles, tiers, and locations, and empowers owners to customize user groups, accounts, and permissions schemes to uniquely fit their business. With enhanced reporting capabilities, the new platform enables brokerage leaders to drill down and gain critical insight into performance to more accurately track and improve agent effectiveness, identify gaps, and address red flags in a timely manner.

In this new version, customers can pre-build profiles with relevant permissions and quickly assign as agents are hired, simplifying the onboarding process to ensure new agents have access to essential tools from day one. Armed with these pre-built profiles, customers can easily change permissions over time as an agent profile evolves and/or the business grows. By capturing agent activity across the organization in a single location, brokerage owners save valuable time and are empowered to manage and grow the business more effectively.

The Enterprise platform also includes critical top-down lead routing capabilities with pre-set rules to streamline ownership, better track where leads originate, and expedite lead engagement. With a single instance of leads reflected in the platform, brokerage owners are empowered to optimize lead generation and distribution and improve profitability.

White Label Options Reinforce Brokerage Brand Loyalty

Furthering a commitment to support brokerages as they build brand awareness and loyalty, Chime Enterprise will offer extensive white label options. Agents can customize features including email, domain name, log-in page, dashboard, and marketplace, among others, to reflect company branding. With easy to use, built-in capabilities to customize settings, customers are empowered to fully brand the platform as preferred without the need for additional IT support. Featuring a centralized library of Smart Plans, marketing collateral, and email templates, the Enterprise platform also ensures all agents have seamless access to a consistent set of tools to support a cohesive marketing strategy and ensure consistency across teams, offices, and locations.

“Modern brokerage owners understand that by empowering agents with innovative technology tools, they are better positioned to attract and retain the top talent needed to accelerate business growth,” said Dave Carter, Vice President, Marketing, Chime. “Our Enterprise Platform was expressly designed to support a complex organizational structure, typical of most brokerages and deliver an all-in-one sales acceleration platform to consolidate costs and grow the business. We are thrilled to introduce our new platform to the market and will continue to invest in our award-winning tools to support real estate professionals for long term success.”

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an award-winning real estate technology innovator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Our AI-powered platform empowers real estate professionals, teams, and brokerages with the tools they need to automate lead generation operations, drive conversions, and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. (RENN). For more information, visit www.chime.me/ .

