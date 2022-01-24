Pittsburgh Technical College Selects D2L Brightspace to Enhance Virtual Learning Opportunities

Partnership to help expand access to education and grow skilled workforce locally and internationally

OAKDALE, Pa. and TORONTO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology company D2L announced today that, in January 2022, Pittsburgh Technical College (PTC) selected D2L Brightspace to help grow workforce development initiatives and drive student success.

PTC offers more than 30 associate, bachelor’s, and certificate programs in information systems and technology, nursing, healthcare, culinary arts, trades and more. Providing an education that prepares more than 1,500 students for real-world career success, PTC first successfully transferred its instructional methods to the online environment in 2010.

“The global pandemic not only propelled us into a new age of virtual learning, but it also revealed an opportunity to engage more students locally, nationally and even internationally,” said Jessica Kos, Instructional Technology Specialist at Pittsburgh Technical College. “As we continue to strive toward expanding access to a greater number of students, our extensive, four-month evaluation led us to select D2L Brightspace based on D2L’s innovative platform and the company’s responsiveness, transparency, and commitment to our vision. For us, D2L is more than just a vendor, they are a partner in our success.”

PTC carefully selected D2L Brightspace to help support its mission to provide its diverse student body with a career-ready education that supports personal and professional growth while meeting the ever-evolving needs of business and industry. When making this selection, D2L Brightspace stood apart from other learning technology platform contenders with:

An intuitive and user-friendly experience;

White-glove customer service and open communication;

Enhanced data and reporting capabilities;

Highly accessible to help reach all learners.

“We share Pittsburgh Technical College’s mission of lifelong learning, and we are honored to partner together to help drive future innovation in more than 30 programs of study,” said Tom Donnelly, Chief Corporate Development Officer at D2L. “PTC is instrumental in helping to build a well‐educated and skilled workforce that is better prepared to meet the current and projected demands of a global, knowledge‐based 21st-century economy, and D2L Brightspace will help provide students with access to content that can help them thrive.”

About Pittsburgh Technical College

Pittsburgh Technical College is a leading educator in the Pittsburgh region to prepare students for career success and has the numbers to prove it: 100% of PTC’s degree-seeking students experience onsite internships or clinical rotations, or employer partnerships in capstone projects, before they graduate. It’s this kind of experience that results in consistently high in-field placement rates with a five-year average of 93% from 2016-2020. PTC’s hallmark is academic excellence, grounded in an environment that supports each student’s professional and personal journey. With more than 30 associate, bachelor’s, and certificate programs, PTC provides education that prepares students for career success in these areas: Business, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Hospitality, Design and Engineering Technology, Healthcare, Nursing, Information Systems and Technology, Trades Technology, and Energy and Electronics Technology. PTC has been part of the region’s education community for 75 years. For more information about PTC, visit www.ptcollege.edu.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.