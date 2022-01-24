data.world announces Eureka™ to accelerate data-driven answers and insights

AUSTIN, Texas, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — data.world , the enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack, today announced Eureka™ , a suite of knowledge-graph powered catalog capabilities that activate metadata and speed time to data-driven answers and insights. The suite includes Eureka Automations™, Eureka Action Center™, Eureka Answers™, and Eureka Explorer™.

Knowledge graphs are the ideal architectural foundation for data catalogs, delivering value unattainable by either relational and traditional graph datastores. They provide a single, semantically organized view of an organization’s data and metadata, bridging the gap between how data consumers understand their business world and how the company generates and accesses its data. data.world with Eureka™ democratizes the benefits of knowledge graphs to deliver a more valuable, contextual data catalog that increases engagement and drives data literacy.

“We know two things to be true,” said Tim Gasper, vice president of product management at data.world. “The first is that top-down data governance has failed us. We need a modern, intelligent approach that saves time and is scalable. The second is that machine learning is not a silver bullet. Without context, traditional approaches to automation are often cosmetic, incorrect, and incomplete. Eureka™ is fueled by metadata from our knowledge graph which simplifies the development, discovery, understanding, and use of trusted data products.”

“The context and semantic understanding provided by a knowledge graph allows for a highly intelligent search experience,” added Joe Hilleary, senior analyst at data and analytics research and consulting firm Eckerson Group. “Providing that experience without requiring an organization to have deep expertise in knowledge graph development will allow a new swath of businesses to take advantage of this technology.”

“data.world is more than a catalog – it’s our foundation for data discovery, access, and collaboration,” said Vipul Parmar, global head of data management at WPP. “If someone on my team has a question, they might not know where to look or what data is needed. data.world’s knowledge graph holds the key to unlocking the insights that help answer why.”

Eureka™ capabilities overview

Eureka Automations™

An enterprise data catalog should make organizations smarter and more efficient – the more automated the better. But automation is not the answer if it doesn’t help people extract real value from the data and analytics environment.

Some data catalogs leverage naive machine learning and basic heuristics to surface query results on the basis of popularity alone or do simple labeling and tagging of columns; neither of these help operationalize or create trusted data products. Others deliver complex, top-down workflows that discourage participation and fail to address the challenges of siloed data.

Only knowledge-graph automations can navigate the relationships between people and data that empower users to take action the moment issues arise or while work is being done. For example, data.world can compute a quality heuristic for each data source and automatically prompt upstream and downstream users of the source when the heuristic dips below a certain threshold. It can also suggest alternative data sources that a data engineer can map in to retain business continuity in near real time.

Eureka Automations™ make it faster and easier to deploy and manage a data catalog. They empower stewards and subject matter experts to curate and care for massive amounts of metadata and data, enhancing data governance through automated, intelligent policy management powered by the data.world knowledge graph. For example, users can automatically assign stewards, generate relationships, spin up business glossaries, and more with Eureka Automations™.

Eureka Action Center™

data.world is a central knowledge repository that acts as a hub for data and analytics governance. It is the meeting point for data producers, data consumers, and data product managers to share important information.

Eureka Action Center™ is a dynamic dashboard homepage that helps answer the question, “What do I need to take action on now?” It serves as the front office for data and analytics by operationalizing the catalog for active metadata management and governance. In addition to saving time by focusing attention on the most important data and knowledge tasks, it also empowers catalog users to increase their engagement, which improves data literacy across the organization.

Eureka Action Center™ recommends actions relevant to each unique role by analyzing the knowledge graph. It delivers key metrics to monitor the usage and governance of metadata, data, and insights, and make it easy to discover new resources and projects across the organization. Alerts, recently viewed datasets, and configurable browse cards are all built-in to the first-load experience.

Eureka Answers™

Data analysts often use data catalogs to discover prior artifacts that will help them answer business questions – not to directly query columns and rows. Instead, they are searching for a use case, business term, or metric that will inform their analysis.

For example, an analyst who needs to answer the question, “What is a profitability analysis, and how do I calculate it?” is actually looking for a dashboard or notebook they can learn from and leverage for the task at hand.

Eureka Answers™ surfaces the most relevant concepts from the knowledge graph to the top of search. It tames the chaos of wading through thousands of dashboards and millions of data elements by focusing only on key concepts. This enables everyone in the organization to leverage data that drives useful context, actions, and impact.

Eureka Explorer™ – Available fall 2022

The modern data stack is complex and constantly evolving. Traditional data catalogs have a hard time cataloging the volume and diversity of data being ingested, let alone enabling data scientists and analysts to use it. Without new ways of navigating and understanding the web of relationships that form the data supply chain, it is difficult – if not impossible – to trust, understand, report on, or audit the data and analytics ecosystem.

Eureka Explorer™ is a map of data and relationships powered by the knowledge graph that simplifies the analysis of relationships between data, people, and insights. It bridges the gap between semantic business concepts and column-level technical lineage with easy-to-navigate graph visualizations. data.world with Eureka Explorer™ makes understanding an organization’s data landscape effortless, delivering an enriched view of metadata for a more valuable, contextual catalog.

A fully managed SaaS platform, data.world releases 1,000+ product updates annually. To stay current on the running list of innovations, visit the product changelog whatsnew.data.world .

To see demos of the Eureka™ platform capabilities, join data.world on April 7, 2022, at its free, virtual spring summit .

About data.world

data.world is the enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack. Its cloud-native SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform combines a consumer-grade user experience with a powerful knowledge graph to deliver enhanced data discovery, agile data governance, and actionable insights. data.world is a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community with more than 1.6 million members, including 90% of the Fortune 500. Our company has 48+ patents and has been named one of Austin’s Best Places to Work six years in a row. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook , or join us .

Media Contact

Marykate Cary, Group Gordon

[email protected]