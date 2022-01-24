ChoozeHire CEO Kishore Pallapothu Announces New Update of Platform

HAYWARD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–The one-of-its-kind AI-powered HR decision-making platform ChoozeHire is all set to release its new update. In a press briefing, the announcement was made by company Founder and CEO Kishore Pallapothu. Launched in 2017, ChoozeHire has since revolutionized the act and process of talent acquisition across industries by leveraging the power of AI.

Speaking of his brainchild, Kishore Pallapothu mentioned, “The traditional candidate screening and recruitment protocols might get influenced by the human bias, which often leads to the selection of the wrong candidate for the job. When developing ChoozeHire and even planning the new update, my team wanted to address and resolve this legacy issue with AI automation. The recruitment decision and candidate selection through this platform remain unbiased and per the job role, and how perfect the candidate is for the same. Our new update comes with an array of advancements kin features and performance that will further simplify the task of hiring, adding the values of precision, timeliness, and accuracy.”

The platform comes with advanced features and modules, along with easy integration and other sophisticated functionalities that simplifies and automates the lengthy process of recruitment and onboarding. There are additional features incorporated into the platform that streamlines the initial training of the recruit as well.

ChoozeHire Benefits:

Easy integration with existing in-house recruitment systems.

Smart identification of the perfect candidate through analysis of qualifications, experience, speech, presentation, etc.

Minimize the subjectivity and bias in the recruitment process.

Better evaluation along with seamless reporting.

Reduce the time taken for candidate selection, recruitment, processing, onboarding, and training.

About ChoozeHire

The brainchild of a tech guru and angel investor Kishore Pallapothu, ChoozeHire is a one-of-its-kind AI-powered HR decision-making platform that streamlines the often time-taking and complex process of talent acquisition, onboarding, and training for enterprises. The company based in Hayward, California offers a robust portfolio of smart business solutions backed by its state-of-the-art infrastructure that is fostered by a strong global talent pool with expertise in new-age technologies and emerging markets.

