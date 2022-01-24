CRN Lists Zyxel Networks in Its 2022 Partner Program Guide

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRNPPG—Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel.

CRN develops its Partner Program Guide every year to provide the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

The three-tier Zyxel Authorized Partner Program (ZAP) is for value-added resellers and managed service providers who create and sell enterprise-class networking and security products to the mid-market in North America. Eligible resellers must have a purchasing relationship with an authorized Zyxel distributor, and must employ a sales and consulting model as their primary go-to-market strategy.

ZAP provides channel partners with an unprecedented opportunity to boost profitability and success through a portfolio of tools and resources that includes deal registration, discounts, training webinars, tech support, lease financing, lead referrals, and access to sales engineers. Zyxel provides assistance to ZAP partners throughout each step of the sales process, assigning a dedicated sales account manager that can assist with pricing, technical support escalations, stock and distribution coordination, and application consultation with a systems engineer or product management.

“The global COVID pandemic hit our channel partners hard as they were exposed to unprecedented disruptions in their businesses driven primarily by supply chain issues and the requirement for most businesses to transition the office workforce into remote workers,” explained David Soares, Zyxel Networks Executive Vice President Channel Sales and Marketing North America. “To help our valued partners maintain their membership and progress in our ZAP program during this extremely difficult period, we extended the period of time required to meet the qualifying sales level from six months to one year. This enabled them to continue to benefit from the revenue-enhancing benefits of the program over an extended period as they worked to restore their businesses.”

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide is featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Zyxel:

Since their first day in business over 30 years ago, Zyxel has kept business and home users online with a focus on innovation and customer-centric service. In 1989, this was accomplished with analog modems. Today, the company combines the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) and the cloud to deliver rapid, reliable, and secure networking solutions for business and home users.

Zyxel is a global force in the communications market with an unrivaled international presence that includes:

150 markets served

1,000,000 businesses working smarter with Zyxel solutions

100 million devices creating global connections

We’re building the networks of tomorrow, unlocking potential, and meeting the needs of the modern workplace—powering people at work, play, and life.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

